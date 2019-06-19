Get your pitching arm ready and get signed up for the first Cy Young Days cornhole tournament. The tournament will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, June 21, and will be run according to the ACA Official Rules.



It will be limited to the first 16 teams registered. A team is registered once the entry fee has been received.



First-, second- and third-place prizes of $300, $200 and $100 will be awarded. The tournament will be a best two out of three double elimination tournament utilizing simple scoring rules.



In the event of rain, the festival committee will determine what course of action shall be taken with all remaining contestants being notified. For an application, check out our website.