Christine Brinkley, who teaches fourth grade science and social studies at O.H. Somers Elementary School, believes that hands-on experiences enhance learning. For example, students who walk into her classroom get to actually see and carefully touch a taxidermied armadillo, fossils, Native American artifacts, and various items from nature instead of only reading about them in a textbook.







To that end, the 68 fourth graders recently participated in an annual tour of Mogadore, where they not only learned about Mogadore’s history, but also visited interesting sites in the village. Mrs. Brinkley has been the tour guide of Mogadore historical sites for 30 years now, which has expanded from a one-day to two-day tour of the village. Teachers Jerri Jones, Julie Donovan, and Brande Morrison accompanied the tour along with many parent chaperones. I was lucky enough to be a part of the tour this year.



The corner of Fenton Avenue and Prospect was the first stop we made after leaving the school, where Mrs. Brinkley reminded the students that Fenton Avenue was named after one of the most prosperous potters, Curtis Fenton, from 19 th century Mogadore. Traveling to the end of Prospect Street, students visited a home which had a carriage house built in 1873. Students climbed the stairs to the loft and viewed the hand-hewn beams cut from trees, still covered in bark. They also saw the hand-hammered nails made by the local blacksmiths long ago.



Students noted the unique tile roof of a home built in 1924 as they traveled south on Cleveland Avenue. Crossing over Cleveland Avenue, the students visited the home of Rev. Bernard Christy and his wife, JoAnn, who have owned the house for the last 26 years. In the past, the house belonged to Ephraim Martin, and was then purchased by Thomas Hale, who was a cousin of the Hales who founded Hale Farm and Village. The home was important because it was a part of the Underground Railroad during the late 1800s, where two tunnels were dug from the smokehouse 100 feet away from the house to the basement of the home. Hale is buried in Mogadore’s cemetery. He had seven children, one of which, Alice Norris, was in the first class of Mogadore High School graduates.



Stopping in front of the high school, Mrs. Brinkley talked about Ariel Bradley, the founder of Mogadore. The rock is located on Ariel Bradley’s original property in the village, and was first commemorated by the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1926.



Next was a visit to the Mogadore Historical Society, where the students learned the significance of the train station and the importance of the potteries that made Mogadore thrive. Students learned that street names in the village were often named after prominent families and business owners in town.



After lunch the children continued their trek to the Clay Oven to learn about the history of the only original building left on that block in the center of town. It was built in 1927 along with several other buildings, but the others were destroyed in a fire in 2003.



Day Two of the historical tour included not only more site visits, but involved the Drama Club at the high school, whose members dressed in costumes and assumed the identities of several famous people from town. The first visit was to a house on Dick Street, the offices of the Smoking Pipe Company, originally erected on the grounds of the cemetery. "Mrs. Butler" told the students about her husband’s company and how it used the clay in the local area to make pipes that were shipped all over the states. After the building was moved to Dick Street, it became a one-room schoolhouse for Mogadore children, and "Miss Ballew" taught children in the classroom from ages kindergarten to 17. She said part of her job every night was to clean out the stove and sharpen the students’ quills so they would be ready to write the next day.



The next visit was to the home of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Rhodes, who owned the Chestnut Ridge Dairy on Albrecht Avenue. "Mrs. Rhodes" talked about how their workers delivered fresh milk every day to the doorsteps of Mogadore residents.



The students crossed the street to go to the current Mogadore Schools administration building, which at one time housed the local bank and then later the library. Drama Club members reenacted the 1934 robbery of the bank when $4,000 was taken from the bank’s till by members of the Chicago’s John Dillinger gang. In a getaway car, the gangsters drove with their two hostages riding on the outside floorboards to Tallmadge, where the hostages were released. The hostages had to walk back to Mogadore, though, to call the police because at the time, Tallmadge was so rural, there wasn’t even a community telephone. The bank robbers were caught two weeks later in Indiana. For this particular walking tour, Superintendent John Knapp and Executive Secretary Denise Lutz arranged for a historic car, similar to the one used in the robbery, to be at the location. Mr. John Menches, the vehicle’s owner, generously drove his Model A Ford to the site for all the students to see during the bank visit.



The next stop on the historical tour was Greenwood Cemetery. Students were divided into groups with their chaperones, and quietly walked through the cemetery to find the graves of Ariel Jr. and James, the sons of founder Ariel Bradley; the Hill Brothers, who were killed in the Civil War; and Park Etter, who was killed in World War I. Students made crayon rubbings while visiting the graves of Mr. Reeser, whose family owned the local cider mill; Dallas Nye, who, along with his brother Alfred, were local blacksmiths; Mr. Martin, whose family owned the gristmill; Curtis Fenton, pottery owner; Mr. Kemmerline, dairy farm owner; and the Albert Hale family, who owned a nursery.



The last stop was a very special one to Mrs. Brinkley. She took the students to the former home of her dear friend, the late Mrs. O.H. Somers. Viona Somers, played by Emily Hill, sat on the front porch, all dressed up and waiting for a visit from the school children. Wearing her matching necklace and earrings, "Viona" greeted the students with a basket of lollipops in hand, just as she had always done in the past, and asked the students to cherish Mogadore’s wonderful history.



Many thanks to Drama Club members Paige Ballew, Jacob Baker, Tyler Andrews, Matthew Beresh, Emily Hill, Isabel Harrison, Noah Whetstone, Emma Boring, Addison Peak, Tanner Hill, Emma Peak, Tyler Sonntag and their advisors Mr. Lawrence and Mr. Beresh. So much work has gone into making the annual Walking Tour an event that the fourth-graders enjoy. Thank you, Mrs. Brinkley, for all your hard work and dedication to the students at O.H. Somers Elementary.



For Mogadore news, please contact Barb Bauer at BarbBauerMog@gmail.com