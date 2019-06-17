JACKSON TWP. Kent State University at Stark held its annual Global Gateway Day on June 8. The two-hour, free event is a family friendly afternoon filled with cultural performances, international food sampling, global games and activities for all ages.

It was the fourth such event held at the Campus Center at the Kent Stark campus. In past years, there were multiple countries highlighted at the event. This year, the event focused on Africa.

“We decided to focus just on Africa for this year’s event for a number of reasons,” said Sarah Schmidt, assistant director, Office of Global Education Initiatives. “Destination Africa is the theme because of several new initiatives where Kent State partners with various organizations in Africa including the University of Rwanda. Plus, we had 13 students visit Africa this past March. And, it is the highest attended Global Gateway Day we’ve had yet.”

Guests were entertained with activities throughout the mid-day event including:

International Food Sampling: Authentic African food samples from Morris's African Market, Naka Market, Kifaya's Kitchen and the Emporium Grille were available for all guests to try.

Live Cultural Performances: Cultural performances included the Barefeet Dance Tribe, From Congo to Akron band and Olu Manns, African drumming.

Global Games and Activities: Families participated in African face painting, arts and crafts, a tea and coffee corner and a panel discussion with study abroad students who recently traveled to Rwanda.

About Global Education at Kent State University

From language courses in Japan to faculty led trips in Fiji, Kent State Stark students have the opportunity to study beyond the borders of the USA through our expansive international partnerships and campus locations.