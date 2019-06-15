CANTON Uniontown resident Theresa Broad, a physical therapist for Mercy Therapy Services, was selected as the hospital’s Star Performer employee for the month in March.

Broad was nominated by a grateful patient who was transferred to Mercy after spending 12 days at an out-of-town hospital.

“No one touched my severely tangled hair in all that time,” said the patient about her experience before coming to Mercy. “Then I was transferred to Mercy. Theresa saw the terrible condition that my hair was in and offered to help me. She spent an hour and a half washing it, detangling it, combing and braiding it. She really helped me at a time I needed it,” the patient added.

“Theresa is a very selfless and giving person,” said Dax J. Dipold, manager, Mercy Therapy Services. “She is always willing to be the first person to offer help to anyone, whether it is a patient or co-worker. It is not a surprise to me to hear that a patient recognized her kindness and giving of her time to help. This is an everyday occurrence we’ve come to expect from Theresa,” Dax said.

Broad has worked at Mercy Medical Center for nearly 12 years.

“I am very passionate in helping people progress and restore their mobility,” she said.

Broad has attended many continuing education courses on neurological development techniques, which she is very passionate about. Before becoming a physical therapist, Broad was an aerobics instructor.

“I recently joined a fitness challenge, which has forced me to rededicate myself to improving my overall health and wellbeing,” she said.

The Star Performer program is the hospital’s employee recognition and rewards program. Hospital employees, volunteers and staff are nominated each month for demonstrating outstanding performance, being a team player, going “above and beyond," being creative and innovative and for championing service excellence.

