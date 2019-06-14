Zoo events

The Akron Zoo, 505 Euclid Ave., is offering free admission for all dads and grandpas at the Akron Zoo from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 16. Then, from 9 to 10 a.m., June 21, the zoo will open an hour early for guests with special needs who don’t like crowds or loud noises. The zoo is a certified sensory inclusive facility.

Akron KidsFest

The Akron KidsFest is being held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 15 at Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main Street. It is a free children's festival designed to bring kids and families from across the communities to the heart of Akron to grow, inspire and motivate young minds through Science, Technology, Engineering, Artistic, and Mathematics (STEAM) -related play. An innovative collaboration between the Akron Children's Museum and the City of Akron, Akron KidsFest is more than a backyard party or picnic at the park. It is human foosball, chess tournaments, dancing around the world, ninja runs, esports, art shows, slam dunks, robotics, cooking with culinary experts, and so much more.

Father's Day car show

From 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 16, the 62nd Annual Father's Day Classice, Antique and Collector Car Show, one of the oldest car shows in America, will be held at Stan Hywet, 714 North Portage Path. This annual Father's Day event showcases more than 400 classic, antique and collector cars manufactured from 1915 to 1994. A highlight of the day is the Inner Circle of Full Classics from 1930-1934 in front of the Manor House. New for 2019 is the Preservation Class for unrestored vehicles, 1970 and older. The Kids Course by Summit Racing Equipment is where children under 48 inches may take a lap in pedal cars. Tickets are $14 for adults and $6 for youth ages 6 to 17 and children under 5 are free. Tickets include a self-guided tour of the Manor House. Free parking with complimentary shuttle service to/from Todoro's party center (1820 Akron Peninsula Road) and Firestone Community Learning Center (470 Castle Blvd.) is available throughout the day. Tickets may be purchased on line at www.stanhywet.org or by telephone at 330-315-3287.