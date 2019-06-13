The Thursday Night Music Club Series at Hale Farm & Village begins June 20. The series is presented by Café 1810 and will highlight the cafe’s new expanded menu and offer treats from Peace, Love and Little Donuts. A cash bar, featuring Ohio winery or brewery, bonfire and local shopping at the MarketPlace at Hale Farm & Village will complete these fun evenings. Admission and parking are free, however regular museum sites will not be open for these events. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.



The Event schedule is:



June 20 — Music by Zach Freidhof, Featuring - CLE Urban Winery



July 18 — Music by Dick Cooper, Featuring - It’s Your Winery



Aug. 15 — Music By Gretchen Pleuss, Featuring Nauti Vine Winery



Sept. 19 — Music by Katy Robinson, Featuring Feisty Brood Meadery



Oct. 25 (Friday)— Music by Abraham James, featuring Mucky Duck Brewery and adult trick or treat



In October, the music evening moves to Friday to coincide with the first adult trick or treat, which features cocktails and sweets at an adults-only Halloween party. Participants will visit six wine/beer/crafted cocktail and treat pairing stations as they weave and wind their way throughout the spooky grounds of Hale Farm & Village at dusk. Tickets are $25 per person and available at www.halefarm.org. Those not wanting to participate in the Trick or Treat will receive the usual free admission to the music event.



Hale Farm & Village, a living history museum of the Western Reserve Historical Society, is located on 90 acres in Bath, with 32 historic structures, farm animals, heritage gardens, farming and early American craft and trade demonstrations. The location is open for a summer season June – August,



Wednesday – Sunday; weekends only September and October; and signature events or educational programming during other times. Visit www.halefarm.org or call 330-666-3711 for seasonal hours, program listings, rental information, and to become a member.