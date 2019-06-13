'Charlotte’s Web'

The Arts Marketplace & Theatre, 324 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton, will present "Charlotte’s Web," directed by Sarah Jane Toy from June 14-22. All the enchanting characters are here: Wilbur, the irresistible young pig who desperately wants to avoid the butcher; Fern, a girl who understands what animals say to each other; Templeton, the gluttonous rat who can occasionally be talked into a good deed; the Zuckerman family; the Arables; and, most of all, the extraordinary spider, Charlotte, who proves to be “a true friend and a good writer.”

Massillon Cruise-On-In & Dance Party

The 30th Annual Cruise-On-In & Dance Party kicks off the summer car show and cruise-in season in Northeast Ohio, beginning at 11 a.m. June 15 in downtown Massillon. There will be vendor food, live entertainment, family fun, fireworks and classic, antique, and custom cars, trucks and motorcycles. As many as 600 cars, trucks and motorcycles compete for "Best of Show." Car Registration is from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and costs $15. Dash plaques to the first 500 registrants plus lots of goodies and prizes. Event is free to the public. The fireworks will begin at 9:45 p.m.

Summer Kids Movie Series

The Canton Palace Theatre and the Canton Professional Educators’ Association (CPEA) presents the eight-week movie series Summer Kids Movies beginnig at 1 p.m. June 7. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and admission is $1. Group reservations are available by calling 330-454-8172 until 4 p.m. on the Friday before the movie showing. All tickets are sold at the door the day of the movie showing.

Summer Solstice Celebration

Help celebrate the arrival of summer at the Pegasus Country Store and Gardens, 7656 Edison St. NE, from 2 to 7 p.m. June 21 during the Summer Solstice Celebration. There will be everything summer, including root beer floats, yard games, crafts. You can also go on a scavenger hunt and with some of our farm animals while you're here. This event is free.