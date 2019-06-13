Today is D Day when the allies invaded Normandy to save France from the Germans.



My family has served their country since the Civil War. My great-grandfather (on my mother’s side), Benjamin McClellan, was in that war. He was captured and put in Andersonville Prison, where he died of dysentery.



My great-grandfather, David Grimm, also served in the Civil War. He was on a troop train wreck in Georgia and injured. He later died of his injuries.



My father, Otis Elliott, served as a mess sergeant in World War I.



My husband, Edward Embree, served in the Air Force as a mechanic on the planes. He was in Germany after the armistice was signed. My daughter, Connie (Embree) Wayne joined the Air Force in 1968 as a registered nurse and a lieutenant and served in the U.S.



My son, David Embree, joined in 1970 and was in the special forces as a Green Beret. He was a paratrooper and under water expert. David served in the Phillipines and was a "gung ho" kind of guy.



Son, Keith Embree, was a PFC and served in the Vietnam War as a shotgun rider on the reefer (refrigerator truck), delivering frozen food to the front lines.



Why don’t we ever hear this? "In Flanders fields the poppies blow, between the crosses row on row that mark our place; and in the sky



The larks, still bravely singing, fly."



Reba Embree



Cambridge