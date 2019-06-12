June 14

- Join Metro Parks for a free concert, the Ozone Band, at 7 p.m. at Goodyear Heights Metro Park/Main Entrance, 2077 Newton St. Enjoy the unique funk and roll/rock and soul music of the Ozone Band at this free concert, presented by the City of Akron. For more information, call 330-375-2311 or visit akronohio.gov.

- From 1 to 3 p.m., children and their adult companions can drop in to learn about some awesome amphibians that may be out and about this season. Meet one of Metro Park’s resident amphibians and make a craft to take home. For information, call 330-865-8065. The program is being held at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm/Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road.

- Children and adult companions can discover the critters that make their homes in pond water, plants and muck. We're getting hands-on, so dress for a mess. The program is from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Silver Creek Metro Park / Big Oak Area, 5199 Medina Line Road, Norton. For information, call 330-865-8065.

- From 9 to 11 p.m. Metro Parks is hosting Moths of Sand Run. Join the parks to learn how to attract these amazing creatures, and for a chance to observe their beautiful colors, shapes and patterns up close. Big silk moths might even join in for the evening! Bring a flashlight, bug spray and camera. For information, call 330-865-8065. The program is being held at Sand Run Metro Park / Mingo Lodge, 1501 Sand Run Parkway.

June 15

- Paddle the Cuyahoga River at the Gorge to see towering rock ledges and breathtaking scenery from your kayak from 9 to 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 to 3 p.m. Led by a certified instructor and a naturalist. Minimum age is 13; ages 13 to 17 must be with an adult participant. Participants must wear closed-toe shoes and be able to swim. Bring water, sunscreen, a hat and sunglasses and wear clothes that can get wet. Fee includes loan of kayak, paddle, personal flotation device and instruction. Space is limited. Cost: $15/person. Advance registration is required online at summitmetroparks.org. For information, call 330-865-8065. The program is held at Gorge Metro Park/Main Entrance, 1160 Front Street.

- Nature Art for Teens is being held from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm / Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road. Teens ages 13 to 17 can join an interpretive artist for lessons in nature-inspired art. This is a drop-off program. Dress for a mess. Advance registration is required. For information, call 330-865-8065.

June 16

- Enjoy a morning hike with the father figure in your life from 10:30 a.m. to noon at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm / Nature Realm,1828 Smith Road. Search for turtles, birds and other creatures who become fathers in spring and learn how animal dads help take care of their young. For information, call 330-865-8065.

June 18

- At 7 p.m., Random Act of Music will take place at 4 p.m. at Cascade Valley Metro Park / Chuckery Area, 837 Cuyahoga Street. The all-volunteer Metro Parks Ensemble performs an hour of kid-friendly favorites for the whole family. Concert cancelled if it rains. If wet weather is in the forecast, call 330-865-8060 after 4 p.m. for status.

June 21

- At 7 p.m., enjoy a free Friday night concert with The Rhythm Syndicate presenting soul, Motown, classic rock and blues. The concert takes place at Goodyear Heights Metro Park / Main Entrance, 2077 Newton Street. For more, call 330-375-2311 or visit akronohio.gov.

- The Ohio duo Over The Rhine will play The Kent Stage at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Reserved seats are $30. Tickets are on sale at www.thekentstage.com. Tickets are also available by phone at 877-987-6487. Over The Rhine was formed in Cincinnati in 1989 by the talented musical couple of Karin Bergquist and Linford Detweiler. In three decades, Bergquist and Detweiler (who’ve been married for 22 years) have built an emotionally charged body of work.

June 28

- Enjoy the blues music of Blue Lunch at a free concert held at 7 p.m. at Goodyear Heights Metro Park / Main Entrance, 2077 Newton Street. For more, call 330-375-2311 or visit akronohio.gov.

- Summit County Probate Court and Summit Metro Parks are partnering to offer a free outdoor wedding ceremony and vow renewal for Summit County residents at Goodyear Heights Metro Park, 2077 Newton Street. Judge Elinore Marsh Stormer will officiate Promises in the Park: An Outdoor Wedding Event at 11 a.m. Those wishing to marry or renew their vows in this group ceremony must register by calling Summit Metro Parks at 330-867-5511 or going to bit.ly/promisesinthepark. The event will take place in an outdoor setting featuring beautiful park views or inside the recently remodeled Goodyear Heights Lodge in the event of inclement weather. Music will be provided. Couples are welcome to invite guests to observe their nuptials. In the event of rain, indoor seating is limited to 100 people so please be considerate in the number of guests invited. Plan to arrive at 11 a.m. to sign in with the ceremony beginning at 11:30 a.m. Couples must obtain a marriage license from Summit County Probate Court prior to the ceremony at the Summit County Court House. Go to summitohioprobate.com for details on obtaining your license. The Summit County Court House is open to the public 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 209 S High St, Akron. In order to process your application and issue a license, it is advised that you be at the Court no later than 3:45 p.m.