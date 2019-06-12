June 14

- The Massillon Public Library’s Children’s Summer Reading Club Program Astronaut Training Camp will be held at 11 a.m. in the library’s Auditorium, 208 Lincoln Way E. Kids, can test their astronaut skills with hands-on space challenges, earn space badges, and eat like the astronauts do. This program is free and open to children up to Grade 6. For more information, call 330-832-5037 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

Registration JUNE 14 deadline for JUNE 22 camp

- The Aultman Hospice and Palliative Care department presents Camp Hope, a one-day camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 22 designed for grieving children ages 6 to 12. A light breakfast, lunch and snacks are provided. The camp is free but registration by June 14 is needed. The camp takes place at the Aultman Compassionate Care Center on the campus of Aultman Woodlawn in Canton. To register, contact Beth Wengerd at 330-479-4835.

- At 3 p.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., invites all students in Grades 7 through 12 to come to the library and challenge others to Mario Kart, Smash Brothers, Retro Games, and more on the Nintendo Switch. No registration is required, and the program is free. Light refreshments will be available. For more information, call 330-832-9831, ext. 322 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

- From 6 to 10 p.m., Q92 presents Fool House and the ultimate 90s dance party. The golden era of boy bands, pop stars, hip hop and pop punk. Nonstop sing-alongs, party throwbacks and choreographed dance moves. The Friday Night Live concerts take place on Cleveland Avenue Northwest in the Auricle parking lot across from the Onesto Hotel on the new Kempthorn stage. For more information, call 330-453-1075.

June 15

- Students can apply and get admitted the same day during Aultman College’s Instant Decision Day beginning at 10 a.m. Interested future students can register for the event, bring the needed transcript materials and apply for free for fall semester. Admission counselors will then review the application and let guests know of their decision.The event is free, but reservations are required. To learn more and RSVP, visit www.aultmancollege.edu/instant-decision-day. Aultman College is next to Aultman Hospital at the corner of Dartmouth Avenue and 7th Street Southwest in Canton.

June 18

- The Massillon Public Library’s Children’s Department will host Damien Cannane of the NASA Glenn Research Center at 11 a.m. Cannane will present Robots in Space, explaining how NASA depends on unmanned, robotic space crafts for planetary exploration of places humans cannot reach. Children in Grade 6 and under are invited on this outer space learning adventure. No registration is required. For more information, call 330-832-5037 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

- Mercy Medical Center is hosting a Medicare Plan program to help seniors choose the right Medicare Plan. The program is at 9 a.m. at Mercy Hall Auditorium, 1320 Mercy Drive NW. No reservations are required. Refreshments will be served.

- Mobility Through Yoga and Massage will be presented at 2 p.m. at North Canton Medical Center, Entrance A, 6046 Whipple Ave. Learn how yoga, therapeutic movement and massage can enhance physical and mental health. Join Sabino to practice some gentle movement and breathing techniques. The program is free and open to the public. Reservations are required. For more information or to make reservations, call 330-754-4508 or sign up online at www.aultman.org/healthtalks.

- From 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Aultman Medical Education and Education Development departments present a summer program designed for students who are interested in health care careers. The Summer Symposium is open to college students, 2019 high school graduates and high school students who will be seniors in fall 2019. To register for the symposium, or to download the informational brochure, visit www.aultman.org and click on the “2019 Careers in Health Care Summer Program” link under the Education tab at the top of the home page. The summer program is free to participants. The program is being held in the Aultman Education Center Amphitheater. For questions or for more information on shadowing, please contact Maria Vaughn at 330-363-4936 or maria.vaughn@aultman.com.

June 19

- At 3 p.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., is offering Computer Basics. Attendees will learn how to use a computer, then practice using a mouse and keyboard. Additionally, they will hear about the hardware and software parts of a computer system. No previous experience needed. Registration is required for this free class. For more information or to register, stop by or call 330-832-9831, ext. 327.

June 20

- At 6 p.m., the ABCs of Medicare will be presented by a representative from AultCare’s PrimeTime Health Plan at Massillon Recreation Center, 505 Erie St. N. This educational meeting will help individuals and their loved ones navigate through the Medicare network as they prepare for tomorrow. The program is free and open to the public. Reservations are required. For more information or to make reservations, call 330-754-4508 or sign up online at www.aultman.org/healthtalks.

- At 2 p.m., the Massillon Public Library’s Children’s Department is presenting Space Stuff as part of its 2019 Summer Reading Club, with guest presenter Lynette Reiner from the McKinley Presidential Library and Museum. For more information or to register, stop by or call 330-832-9831, ext. 327.

- The Friends of the Massillon Public Library’s Fall Book Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 20-23. On sale at bargain prices will be books for adults, young adults and children, CDs, DVDs, video games, audio books, and more, with a concentration of hardback novels, large print books, and cookbooks. Proceeds go to the Friends of Massillon Public Library. For more information, call Mary Ellen Brown at 330-832-9831, Ext. 301 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

June 22

- The Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., invites kids entering grades 4 through 8 to attend its 2019 space-themed Summer Reading Club: A Universe of Stories. These Tween Time programs will focus on science. At 2 p.m., tweens are invited to take part in a Rigid Tower Building Challenge. Divided into teams, they will use some rigid and crazy building materials to see which team can build the tallest tower. For more information or to register, call 330-832-5037 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

June 24

- At noon and 6 p.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., invites readers to join either of two Monday Book Clubs, as they read and discuss The Lovely Bones by Alice Sebold. This is the story of a family devastated by a gruesome murder and recounted by the teenage victim. The library’s Monday Book Clubs meet on the fourth Monday of each month. The book clubs are free and open to the public and no registration is required. The library invites readers to pick the time that best suits their schedules and join others for an hour of fun and relaxed discussion. For more information, call 330-832-9831, Ext. 312 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

June 25

- At noon, a program, Social Security, Medicare and You will be held at Mercy Hall Auditorium, 1320 Mercy Drive NW. Learn more about social security benefits and the changes to Medicare and Medicaid that affect seniors today. A light luncheon will be served. Reservations are requested and can be made by calling 330-489-1333 or 1-800-223-8662.