The Performing Arts Center at Kent State University at Tuscarawas unveiled its 2019-20 season which includes musical icon Art Garfunkel and country superstar Tracy Lawrence, Beautiful – The Carole King Musical and the return of favorites STOMP and comedy legend Colin Mochrie. The full season comprised of 27 diverse performances will also feature additional Broadway shows, concerts, family shows and comedians.



"This season will be the 10th for the Performing Arts Center," said Dr. Brad Bielski, dean and chief administrative officer of Kent State Tuscarawas. "Over the past nine seasons, we’ve become the destination of choice for quality entertainment in east central Ohio with numerous national touring artists and shows. This upcoming season continues that tradition while elevating the vibrancy and quality of life in the region."



The much-anticipated lineup of Broadway tours scheduled to make a stop in New Philadelphia include Beautiful – The Carole King Musical, STOMP, Finding Neverland and An American in Paris.



BEAUTIFUL – The Carole King Musical tells the Tony and Grammy Award-winning inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Featuring a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including "I Feel The Earth Move," "One Fine Day," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," "You’ve Got A Friend" and the title song, "BEAUTIFUL."



The international percussion sensation STOMP is explosive, inventive, provocative, witty, and utterly unique — an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments – matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps – to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. Year after year, audiences worldwide keep coming back for more of this pulse-pounding electrifying show.



Finding Neverland tells the incredible story behind one of the world’s most beloved characters: Peter Pan. Playwright J.M. Barrie struggles to find inspiration until he meets four young brothers and their beautiful widowed mother. Spellbound by the boys’ enchanting make-believe adventures, he sets out to write a play that will astound London theatergoers. With a little bit of pixie dust and a lot of faith, Barrie takes this monumental leap, leaving his old world behind for Neverland, where nothing is impossible and the wonder of childhood lasts forever.



An American in Paris begins in post war Paris when romance is in the air and youthful optimism reigns. Gershwin’s soaring melodies are matched by gravity-defying dance as the world rediscovers the power of love in this breathtaking production. Winner of four Tony Awards and inspired by the Academy Award-winning film, this exquisite production features your favorite Gershwin songs including "I Got Rhythm," "Liza," "'S Wonderful," "But Not for Me," and "Stairway to Paradise."



In addition to Art Garfunkel and Tracy Lawrence, the diverse Music Series includes The Doo Wop Project, the return of Mannheim Steamroller and Broadway and viral internet sensation Morgan James. A Cappella Live will bring four of the nation’s greatest a cappella acts to New Philadelphia: The Filharmonic, Committed, Blake Lewis and Women of the World.



Canadian Brass, one of the most popular brass ensembles today, will headline a special joint concert with the Tuscarawas Philharmonic.



"We’re thrilled to partner with the Tuscarawas Philharmonic for this exciting addition to our Music Series," said David Mitchell, general manager for the Performing Arts Center. "The Canadian Brass complemented by a full orchestra will certainly be a crowd pleaser for all ages."



Other artists on the Music Series include the high energy and horn-driven Huntertones, the contemporary string duo The Moxie Strings and soulful singer/songwriter Jenn Bostic whose concert is sponsored by the six Moravian Churches in the Tuscarawas Valley. Rounding out the Music Series is Killer Queen, considered by many as the best Queen tribute show in the world.



"We always try and balance the new with the nostalgic," continued Mitchell. "This season we’ve scheduled three shows which will allow audiences to take a trip down memory lane and introduce a whole new generation to some classics." The Wonder Bread Years is a fresh and funny salute to Americana starring Pat Hazell, a former Seinfeld writer. Remembering Hee Haw will feature four original cast members (Lulu Roman, Misty Rowe, Jana Jae and Buck Trent) of the hit country music variety show Hee Haw. The final blast from the past will be That Golden Girls Show: A Puppet Parody, one of Off Broadway’s biggest smash hits.



"For those looking for laughs, we’ve got that covered as well," added Mitchell. The vocal illusions of ventriloquist/comedienne Lynn Trefzger will kick off the season in August and Christian comedian Tim Hawkins will show why he’s one of the most in-demand comedians in the country. HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis is a brand-new show from the minds of improv and comedy legend Colin Mochrie and Master Hypnotist Asad Mecci.



"A select number of audience members will have an opportunity to be hypnotized and then perform improv comedy with Colin Mochrie while under hypnosis," Mitchell explained. "This is going to be a totally unique comedy experience that is sure to keep the audience in stitches."



Family shows that are part of the PAC season include Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical and Llama Llama – LIVE! based on the bestselling books by Anna Dewdney.



"To honor the milestone of our 10th season, we’ve created a package I think everyone will be excited about," said Mitchell. "It’s our ‘10 for 10 Package.’ 10 shows for $10 each. That’s 10 chances to smile and laugh or to be inspired. Ten nights out with family or friends. Ten chances to try something new. That’s 10 wonderful experiences here at the Performing Arts Center for just $10 each." Shows included in the package are: HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis, Morgan James, Huntertones, A Cappella Live, Jenn Bostic, The Wonder Bread Years, Lynn Trefzger, Remembering Hee Haw, The Moxie Strings and That Golden Girls Show: A Puppet Parody.



The popular Cabaret Series also returns and features performances by Lone Raven, Helen Welch, Thor Platter and Wild Carrot. The cabaret series tickets are $49 and include a three-course dinner.



"For the fifth year, Michael Taylor Insurance & Financial, Inc., will sponsor the upcoming season," added Bielski. "In addition, we have added Western Reserve Public Media as our official media partner for the season. We are also grateful for the continued support of both the Tuscarawas County Community Foundation and Alonovus as Platinum Sponsors and for the fifth year AquaBlue Inc. will be sponsoring our Cabaret Series. House of Stones also continues as a Gold Sponsor for the fourth year. These continuing partnerships are a testament to these organizations’ commitment to the arts and assisting us in enriching the lives of the community around us."



A complete list of performances and ticket prices are online at www.kent.edu/tusc/pac. PAC members will be able to purchase tickets to the 2019-20 season from May 17 to June 2. Pre-sale packages, six shows or more as well as the 10 for 10 Package, can be purchased June 3 - 9. Single show ticket sales begin June 10. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Performing Arts Center box office, by calling 330-308-6400 or online at www.kent.edu/tusc/pac. The box office is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Free and convenient parking is available for all shows. The Performing Arts Center at Kent State Tuscarawas is located at 330 University Dr. NE, in New Philadelphia.