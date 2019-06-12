NEW FRANKLIN Voters in New Franklin will be deciding on three charter amendment issues on the November ballot.

During the June 5 council meeting, City Council approved to place three issues on the ballot based on recommendations from the Charter Review Commission.

New Franklin Mayor Paul Adamson said the Charter Review Commission worked diligently and did a thorough job of going through the city’s charter.

He said this is the third time the charter has been reviewed as the first time there were no recommended changes and the second time only one change.

Adamson said in all there are nine changes being proposed, but several of them will be grouped together in three total issues on the ballot. He said nine issues could have been placed on the ballot, but they decided to group them when appropriate.

The city is expected to educate the community more on the changes as the election comes closer. Many of the changes are just cleaning up language in the charter and making items more clear as there are no drastic changes.

In other business June 5, City Council:

- Approved to accept a grant under the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation Safety Intervention Grant. The state will pay $28,573 and the city’s match is $9,524. The grant will be used to purchase a Stryker Power-Load and Power-PRO XT Cot.

- Approved to provide consent legislation to the Ohio Director of Transportation to replace signs on state Route 93 and state Route 619 within the city of New Franklin. The project is being 100 percent funded by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

- Took time on a resolution to proceed with the levy of a tax in excess of 10-mill limitation to replace an existing 5.75 mill fire/EMS levy. City Council is expected to continue to discuss and decide either to renew the existing levy or replace the existing levy with a new one. Councilman Jim Cotts said it is fabulous what the fire department is doing with their budget. More information on the cost is expected to be discussed at the next meeting. If the city decides to replace the levy instead of renewing it this November and the issue fails, the only option moving forward will be to replace the levy. Cotts said going for a tax increase this November when Manchester Schools are also likely to have a bond issue “may be throwing the dice at the wrong time.” Adamson said the community has strongly supported fire/EMS levies in the past

- Took time on an ordinance amending ordinance 05-65 by prohibiting excessive vehicle engine idling.

- Announced there won’t be a council meeting June 19 as the next meeting will be July 3.

The next New Franklin Council meeting is set to begin immediately following the committee meetings, which are scheduled for 6 p.m. July 3 at New Franklin City Hall.