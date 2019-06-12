Lakemore council members have taken applications to fill the remainder of the former council member Chad Lance’s term, which ends Dec. 31.

During the May 20 meeting, Lance announced to Mayor Rick Justice and council members that he would be resigning as he and his family was moving from the village, making him ineligible as a council member. Council has 30 days to fill the vacancy. They plan to have a new council member in place for the June 17 council meeting.

Legislation for two infrastructure projects was also approved at the meeting. A proposal from Hammontree and Associates for services including engineering and surveying of the waterline replacement project for Martha Avenue was accepted. The cost, $17,594, will be reimbursed through a Summit County Community Development Block Grant. Justice said it is a good thing for the area.

Emergency legislation for a bid proposal from Perrin Asphalt for the repaving of Sanitarium Road was also approved. The cost of the project is $158,651 and it is being paid for through the Ohio Department of Transportation and Akron Metropolitan Area Transportation Study resurfacing funds. Sanitarium Road will be repaved from Pawnee Boulevard to Flickinger Road. The process will include three inches of the pavement being ground down and then repaved.

Justice said there could be traffic delays while the project is underway, but the process should not take long but, “it will be a huge improvement,” he said.

The bids for the project came in under budget and council agreed to ask for the project to also address some additional issues on Flickinger Road.

In other business during the meeting, council approved:

- A resolution approving the extension agreement between Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber, Julian and Grube Inc. and the village to perform the biennial audit for 2017 and 2018. The estimated cost is $19,000.

- Resolutions to re-hire Adam Lovell as a part-time member of the Lakemore Fire Department and hire Richard Morrison as a part-time patrol officer for the police department.

- An ordinance to amend previous ordinances to make appropriations for the current expenses and other expenditures of the village during the fiscal year ending Dec. 31.

- Read for the first time was a resolution authorizing the salary increase for Tracy Fast as fiscal officer for the village at a 10 percent increase to $55,484 or $26.68 per hour.

- First read for a proposal from the Rural Community Assistance Program for sanitary and storm sewer geographic information system mapping at a cost of $16,000.

- A second read for legislation regarding the natural gas agreement with Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council (NOPEC). The village has been approved for an opt out gas aggregations program.

- A public hearing will be held on the gas aggregation program at 6:30 p.m., June 17.

Announcement:

- Councilman Rich Cole announced a free swim safety program is being held at Melanie Lake. The Rotary Club of Port Summit is sponsoring free swim lessons for children. The classes are June 17 to 20. To register call 330-699-6856.

The next council meeting will be held at 6 p.m., June 17 at the Municipal Building. The public hearing will be held prior to the meeting at 6:30 p.m.