Summer can mean some big storms that might drop some large hail that can cause thousands of dollars in damage to cars left out in a storm. If you know a big storm is headed toward you, there are ways to keep your car protected.



To keep your car most protected, move it to a garage or carport if possible. If your own garage is out of room or the storm is predicted to be really severe, consider finding a public garage, even if you have to pay a parking fee.



If covered parking is unavailable, covering your car with anything soft that can cushion the blow from hail is helpful. Lay out blankets, rugs, towels or a sleeping bag over the entire top of the car, covering the windshield.



For severe hail, like golf ball or larger sized size hail, consider layers of cushion over your car. Lay down cardboard over the windshields and top of the car and cover with blankets, towels, or anything else soft to create a two-layer protection. Secure the cushion without damaging your car to prevent it from blowing off in high wind.



But if the storm starts before you can cover your car, don’t go outside during severe weather. If you’re driving when a storm hits, seek a covered area to wait it out.