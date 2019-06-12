LAKEMORE It is time to grab your running shoes, join in the fun and raise money for a great cause on June 22 during the annual Rock the Run.

This is the fifth year for the run. It is being held at 8 a.m.at the Lakemore Plaza at 1500 Canton Road.

The annual run host racers and walkers for a 5K run and a one mile walk to earn money for Muscular Dystrophy of Northeast Ohio.

Race Coordinator Kelly Cartner and her husband, Nolan, have been hosting this event since its inception and they are aiming to make this year the best event yet. Muscular Dystrophy runs in the Cartner family, making this is a fundraiser near and dear to each of their family members who also help to put the event together each year. She said those participating are running for those who cannot due to the disease that affects muscles throughout their bodies.

The event has been a success each year and this year it is anticipated to be the largest as the run has grown each year. Kelly Carnter said registrations are coming in at a faster rate than ever before. The run and walk takes participants around the streets of the village and back to the plaza.

It is an event that local businesses get behind to help make it a success including the Iron Grill, Chappy’s Drive Thru, Super Learning Center, the Summit Portage Rotary, SpringLake FOP and the Lakemore and Springfield Police Departments along with Mayor Rick Justice. This year, Canine Officer Shane Brady and partner Brodie (K-9 dog) will be running the race.

What you need to know:

- Each runner will receive a T-shirt and a participant medal.

- Trophies for the top male and female runner and special medals for the top two male and female in each age bracket.

- Registration is open now and the cost is $30. A $5 coupon to Iron Grill is included with the registration confirmation email. To register visit https://www.rocktherun4mda.org/. Also available on the site is a map of the course and a virtual run for those who cannot make it to the event. The event is held rain or shine unless there are safety concerns with lightening.

- Same day registration will also be accepted but a T-shirt will not be guaranteed to those runners.

- Strollers, wheelchairs and pets are all welcome on the course. A very short portion of the course is in a wooded area.

- Packet pickup will be June 21 at the Iron Grill, 2215 E Waterloo Road in the Gala Commons, from 5 to 8 p.m. or you can pick packets up before the race.

- The first year of the event there were approximately 40 participants, last year there were more than 85 participating virtually. That is just the runners and walkers, others came out for the Chinese Auction and the 50/50 raffle events which are held just after the race and presentation of awards at approximately 9 or 9:30 a.m. Iron Grill is selling 50/50 tickets, or they can be purchased at the race.

- Proceeds to the Muscular Dystrophy Association have totaled more than $7,800 with the promise of a good addition to that amount this year.