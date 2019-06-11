LAKE TWP. The Lake Township Board of Trustees passed abating nuisance violations at two properties in Uniontown during its regular meeting on June 10.

The first nuisance is at 3881 Sweitzer St. NW (Betty A. Edwards owner) and the second is located at 2191 Edison St. NW (bank owned). Both property owners have seven days to contact the township and make an agreement to clean the vegetation, garbage, refuse and other debris from the property or the township will clean up the properties and place a lien on the land for the expenses incurred.

If the property owners fail to contact the township, Bio-Scene Recovery, in the amount of $400, will be used for the Sweitzer Street property and Nichols Landscaping at a cost of $275 will be used at the Edison Street property.

OTHER ACTIONS:

- Authorized paying bills as of June 10 in the amount of $102,125.

- Approved the purchase of an Armstrong furnace/air conditioner for the Uniontown Police Department in the amount of $8,818.

UP NEXT: Meets 6:30 p.m. June 24 at Township Hall