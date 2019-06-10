LOUDONVILLE — At the May 23 Loudonville Rotary meeting two Rotary scholarships were presented, $1,500 each, to Leah Carnegie and Grace Scarberry.



Carnegie, daughter of Ron and Kendra Carnegie, was a member of the Loudonville High School band, and vice president of the FFA, and will major in pharmacy, a six-year program, at Ohio Northern University.



Scarberry, daughter of Bill and Shwna Scarberry, already has started her college studies as a College Credit Plus student at Ashland University, and hopes to receive her degree in 2 ½ years at Ashland University, where she is studying journalism.



The meeting was the last for outgoing president The Rev. Tom Fish, who is moving to a new position in the Methodist Church ministry in the Dover area. John Carroll took over, his second stint as president, after installation services in May.