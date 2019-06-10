JACKSON TWP. The Jackson Township Board of Trustees, during a special meeting on June 6, approved the purchase of audio-visual equipment for the North Park amphitheater project.

Total amount of the purchase is $209,792 from Eighth Day Sound System.

“This was a bid project and the only bid we received was from Eighth Day Sound System," said Township Administrator Michael Vaccaro.

Justin Gantz from Sol Harris/Day Architecture said that sound system is a compact align array type system and allows the speakers to be pointed and directed to a specific area where the sound is wanted, and it won’t go beyond that area.

“The trustees have taken great steps to keep the sound from concerts away from the surrounding neighborhoods," said Fiscal Officer and Economic Development Director Randy Gonzalez. “That was one of the major concerns we got from residents that the sound would be too much. The building is being built faced away from the neighborhoods and now the sound system is such that it will protect residents.”

OTHER ACTIONS:

- Authorized paying bills in the amount of $513,082.

- Accepted the resignation of part-time patrol officer Jordan Starcher, effective May 29.

- Approved Ohio Edison installing the electrical service to the amphitheater.

- Approved Ohio Edison installing the electrical service to the restroom building next to the amphitheater.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. June 10 at Township Hall