JACKSON TWP. It may have felt like it took longer than usual this year, but summer fun has started. Jackson Township’s North Park was filled with local residents spending time together and watching a movie on the lawn. Families came out on May 31 to watch “Hotel Transylvania 3.”

The big, 38-foot blow up movie screen was setup next to the smaller gazebo. FunFlicks provided the movie and the big screen. By the time the movie started, the lawn and the hill in front of the screen were filled with kids and their families.

DeStefano’s food stand was selling food for those who didn’t bring their own snacks or dinner. The Jackson Township Fire and Police Departments along with Jackson Parks was handing out free popcorn.

“This year, we’ve added a couple of bounce houses up on the hill for the kids to use before the movie gets started," said Jackson Township Park Supervisor Dave Ruwadi.

This is the fourth year for the event. Jackson Trustee Todd Hawke said that next summer the outdoor movie events will be shown in the new amphitheater area.

“The July and August moves next year will be shown in the amphitheater,” Hawke said. “This is one of our family-oriented events. We have a great parks system in Jackson Township, and we want to provide events that will get people to come out and spend time in the parks.”

Two more movie nights are scheduled for this summer including “Small Foot” on July 19 and “Incredibles 2” on Aug. 9. Visit the website at jacksontwp.com for complete details.