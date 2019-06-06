Gervasi Vineyard Cruise-In

Stop by Gervasi Vineyard for weekly Cruise-Ins from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays beginning June 12. It’s a fun, casual evening the whole family will enjoy. Showcase your automobile or come to admire the cars. All makes/models/years of cars and trucks are welcome. Admission is free. Take advantage of door prizes, 50/50 drawings and special cruiser food discounts for the first 100 vehicles in the showcase lot. Visit www.gervasivineyard.com/play for more information. Shows continue every Wednesday evening through the last summer.

Canton Blues Fest

Canton Blues Fest, has announced a jam-packed lineup on two stages over two days from noon to 10:30 p.m. June 7 and 8 in downtown Canton.. It’s all happening on Market Square in downtown Canton on Friday and Saturday. 2019 HEADLINERS: Friday, June 7 - Tinsely Ellis. Saturday, June 8 - Kenny Neal.

Eagle Up Ultra

Head to St. Helena Park in Canal Fulton on June 8 and 9 for the Eagle Up Ultra, Stark County's fourth annual 24-hour endurance race. Participants have 24 hours to complete 100 miles, 100 kilometers (62 miles), the NEW 50/50 (50 Miles, then 50 Kilometers), 50 miles or 50 kilometers (31 miles). Compete as an individual or relay team. Registration is available for four-person and eight-person relay teams for the 100 miles. Plenty of aid support will be stationed on the course, including a super aid station in the park pavilion. The Friday evening prior to the event features a social gathering. Camping is welcome and free. Visit https://calendar.ultrarunning.com/state/ohio for details.

Stark County Italian American Festival

The Stark County Italian American Festival will take place June 13-15 at Weis Park, 2600 Harvard Ave NW, Canton. The 2019 festival is the 33th year celebrating Italian-American heritage and providing scholarship funds to Stark County graduating seniors. Admission is free and open to the public.