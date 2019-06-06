100 Years Ago (1919)



Three Alliance homes were under quarantine for smallpox, including those of J.V. Hawk on South Arch Avenue where Mrs. Hawk and daughter were ill, George W. Johnson on West Ely Street where Mr. Johnson and a daughter were ill and the DeBussey home at Ely Street and Lincoln Avenue. The board of health had also ordered the North Lincoln Avenue School to be fumigated as it had been exposed to smallpox.



Three area residents were among six graduates of Cleveland Bible Institute chosen to give orations at commencement, including May Viola Irving, of Damascus; Charles A. Matti, of Alliance; and Elsie V. Lambright, of Sebring.



Sebring High School graduated a class of 11 students.



75 Years Ago (1944)



As the large bold headline across the front read over two decks "Allies Move Inland After Opening Invasion Along Normandy Coast" and the page was dominated by two pictures, a map and news of D-Day, a small story noted that churches across the city were open and a community prayer service, arranged by the Alliance Ministerial Association, was to be held that night at the First Christian Church to meet a common need for prayer in the anxiety of the hour and to pray for the success of the invasion and for the men who were participating in D-Day. The second page of the paper was also dedicated to the invasion, with Associated Press stories describing how it was planned over four years, detailing some of the men who were instrumental in the planning and reaction from World War I veterans.



Alliance Fire Chief J.E. Held proposed to Council that an old bell and tower atop the Central Fire Station (located in 1944 on Market Street), be taken down as it was unsafe. He pointed out the bell that was installed in 1905 had not been used in a decade as sirens were the modern method of sounding an alarm.



50 Years Ago (1969)



On the 25th anniversary of D-Day, Paul Cook, an Alliance resident who was in the U.S. Navy and involved with transporting British artillery into the landing zones, said it didn’t "seem so very long ago, really." The Lavery Chevrolet salesman and active American Legion member added, "We never seen so many ships and people." Although there were undoubtedly Alliance-area servicemen present in the first wave on D-Day, a survey was unable to locate any willing to talk about the experience. It was noted that many area residents took part in the later support operations.



It was announced that William M. Morgan, Ph.D., was retiring after a distinguished 47-year career at Mount Union. Joining the Mount Union faculty in 1922, he served as acting dean since Sept. 1967 and in the depths of the Depression (1930-40), was head of the chemistry department from 1953-68 and had chaired the college’s Athletic Board of Control since 1942. A Cincinnati native and graduate of the University of Illinois and Ohio State, it was noted that his contributions reached international circles through his work in the fight against tuberculosis, a disease he overcame himself. He was also known for having taught 50 Mount Union graduates who went on to earn doctoral degrees.



Howard Hinst, a resident of the 1400 block of Overlook Drive, caught a 228-pound blue marlin 25 miles off the coast on Acupulco during a family vacation to Mexico. The fish was 9 feet, 10 inches in length.



25 Years Ago (1994)



On the 50th anniversary of D-Day, The Review reprinted a letter originally printed in 1944 penned by Army Air Force Staff Sgt. Earl Borland, a resident of Alliance who flew 51 missions during World War II, including participation in the invasion of Normandy. The letter, sent to Borland’s wife, Jenny, was a lengthy one that told his personal story. Borland had been stationed in central Italy with the 15th Air Force, 464th Bomb Group, 776th Bomb Squadron. Borland, who was the tail gunner on a B-24 nicknamed "Little Gismo," said that the squad did not know where it was heading until the day of the invasion and that its job was to destroy as many gun nests as possible. After dropping their bombs at a very low altitude, accomplishing their mission, Little Gismo was chased by German ME-109 pursuit ships and his plane was hit by flak. Both the navigator was hit n the leg and the right waist gunner was hit in the head. Borland wrote that even at 30 degrees below zero, he was sweating. He noted that he saw other planes in the formation going down. With the plane crippled, it finally made it back to base when two engines went out as the fuel system had been shot away and the gas tanks were empty. Unable to get altitude and the remaining engines just sputtering, the crew prepared for a crash landing. Three times as the pilot began to make a crash landing, the engines got a spurt of gas and started up again. Skimming tree tops and guided back to the air field by radio from the control tower, the pilot was able to set the plane down safely.



Alliance High graduated 219 students, while Marlington handed out 145 diplomas.