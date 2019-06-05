WHEELING, W.Va. – A Fall Prevention Program to help area seniors adjust their lifestyles to reduce the chances of slips and falls is being hosted by Wheeling Hospital.



The free program is slated for July 19 in the hospital auditorium. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will be provided, with attendees served at their tables.



Stephanie Isaly, Wheeling Hospital’s Trauma Program manager, said, "When everyone thinks trauma, they think car accidents, bad wounds, etc. However, falls are consistently our number one injury. Our population is aging, and these falls can be devastating.



"As the area’s only Level II Trauma Center, it’s our responsibility to reach out to our community and do our part in injury prevention. The more education we can provide this growing population, the better. This program is designed to touch on several different aspects that may contribute to a person’s risk of falling."



Topics and speakers will include:



Neuropathy, Osteoporosis, Postural Hypotension – Dr. James Comerci, Family Medicine



Hearing and Balance – Audiologist Dr. Brandon Lichtman



Vestibular Dysfunction, Strength and Balance Exercises – Dr. Thomas McFadden and Dr. Billie Jo Johnston, Physical Therapy



Modifying Routines – Jennifer Lane, Occupational Therapy



Healthy Eating to Support Bone Health – Jill Spangler, Dietitian



Howard Long Wellness Center Services, and T’ai Chi Demonstration – Joe Slavik and Steve Perdok, HLWC



Medication Side Effects – Wheeling Hospital Outpatient Pharmacy



Home Risk Factors and Modification – Mary Enloe, RN, Visiting Nurse Services



A fall prevention bingo is planned, as well as raffles. The speakers will be available after the program to answer questions. In additional, free informational materials will be provided to attendees.



All attendees must be pre-registered. Contact Nina Cain at the Sharon and Richard Dlesk Emergency-Trauma Center, 304-243-3743, or email ncain@wheelinghospital.org.