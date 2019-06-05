LAKE TWP. Less than one percent of students taking the American College Test (ACT) earn a perfect score of 36, as reported by Quora.com. Lake junior Cameron Logar made it into that rare territory of ACT test takers by earning the highest score on the test when he took it in February.

Logar, 17, is the son of Mary and John Logar. The ACT includes sections in English, math, reading, science, and an optional writing section. It is a standardized test administered to high school seniors for college admissions.

The main four sections are individually scored on a scale of 1–36, and a composite score (the rounded whole number average of the four sections) is provided. Logar scored a 36 in English, reading, and science, and a 35 in math, resulting in his composite score of 36.

Logar has completed rigorous course work during his high school career, including Advanced Placement (AP) level classes, Honors and CCP classes; he’s in the high school’s Career Tech GenYes program; and he is a National Honor Society member. He said he enjoyed all of his classes throughout high school and the coursework helped him achieve the perfect score.

“My best advice to anyone taking the ACT is to study all of the topics covered in classes, review all of the coursework before taking the test and take all of the practice tests,” Logar said. “There is a lot of test prep stuff including practice tests online at the ACT website that can anyone can us to prepare for the test. Stay focused when taking the actual test.”

Logar also participated in a long list of extra-curricular activities including theater, Academic Challenge, Stark SCHMUN (Stark County High School Model United Nations), NOSB (National Ocean Sciences Bowl), Spanish Club, Math Team, Rube Goldberg Team, teaching coding and robotics to the Lake Elementary students, singing, and playing piano. He volunteers at the Veteran’s Memorial Park, was chosen to represent Lake at Buckeye Boy’s State, and will be attending the National Student Leadership Conference at American University studying biotechnology this summer.

This was the third time he took the ACT. When he took it as a seventh grader, he scored a composite of 28, and then as a sophomore he earned a composite of 34. He credits many of his Lake teachers and parents for helping and encouraging him to succeed in school.

Logar is hoping to go to college but is unsure of his major. He’s thinking something in biology, biochemistry or political science and international relations. He said his career plans may include being an actor. Or, he may study biochemistry to help find cures for diseases.

“If I decide to study political science, I would plan a career in politics and serve the country. I just think you have to shoot for the moon, even if you miss it, you’ll hit something,” Logar said.

Logar is feeling proud of the perfect he achieved. He’s thankful for the help of his teachers throughout the years.

“I felt confident going to take the test and felt I would score pretty high, but I didn’t think I would score a 36. All of my teachers were a huge help and were all very supportive. My parents were supportive of the time for me to complete all of my studies. Everyone has been so supportive, it really helped me feel confident in myself,” Logar said.