ST. CLAIRSVILLE — Belmont College announced that their recently renovated Main Campus building has been renamed. The facility will now be known as the Belmont College Academic Technical Center.



According to President Dr. Paul Gasparro, "With each new student, faculty and staff member who arrives here, with each new discovery made or outlook shared, this college community grows and advances to better meet the challenges of the time. The renaming of our main building represents one such evolution, which I feel better reflects our recent renovation as well as our updated mission to provide community leadership that promotes programs for economic development, career advancement, workforce development and community education that are responsive to business and industry."



The building name change comes on the heels of the recent completion of an 8.07 million-dollar overhaul of the Academic Technical Center.



The renovation of the 93,982-square foot building included a complete roof replacement, with the exception of one section that was recently updated, as well as continued replacement and updating of the college’s HVAC and lighting systems. These updates have made the building more energy efficient, as the former systems were original to the building and have been in place since 1971.



The building renovation also included adding a student services area for students. This update creates one location for students to register and enroll for classes. The following offices are now in one centralized location after the completed renovation for maximum efficiency and better service to students: advising, business, financial aid, recruiting, records, career services, and workforce development.



"I’m so pleased with the recent renovation and new name of the building," continued Gasparro. "It is the right move for the campus at this time, as we strive to be a leader in meeting the educational needs of the residents in the Ohio Valley."



The Belmont College Academic Technical Center is located at 68094 Hammond Road, St. Clairsville, Ohio.