100 Years Ago (1919)



It was reported that the Alliance Red Cross Canteen, over a period of of six months since Dec. 10, 1918, had served 101,902 soldiers a total of 5,210 gallons of coffee, 7,569 dozen sandwiches, 8,242 dozen cookies and 2,556 pounds of handmade candy among other supplies and goodies such as magazines (24,234), playing cards (920 decks) and telegrams sent (144). The total value of the items was put at $15,424.91at an average of 15 cents per man.



In the wake of the bombing of the homes of two judges in Pittsburgh by anarchists operating under Russian radicals, including one Cleveland man implicated as a maker of bombs, Alliance police were holding a man registered as Unno Pelto in the city jail with the notation "suspicion of plotter, Cleveland." Pelto was arrested in the rear of the former Whittlinger Cafe, located at Main Street and Freedom Avenue, and told police he had traveled from Philadelphia to Pittsburgh looking for employment and was told that he would surely find work in Alliance. A native of Finland, the 20-year-old carried a passport signed by the Russian consul and possessed several pawn checks which he said he received when securing money against his belongings in Philadelphia. Police were investigating his story.



In a communication to the Alliance Chamber of Commerce, William H. Purcell, president of Alliance Machine and a proposed Alliance steel casting company, stated the offer of $20,000 in cash in place of a land grant and side tracks from the NYC and C&P railroads to the site of the plant was acceptable to the newly organized company he represented and that the acceptance completed the contract.



A train containing ex-President William H. Taft passed through Alliance around 9:30 a.m. on the Pennsylvania lines from Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Trenton, New Jersey. Taft was in a private car eating breakfast when the train stopped for a few minutes at the Union depot.



50 Years Ago (1969)



Canton resident Russell B. Dickinson, 21, was slated to be sentenced by Stark County Common Pleas Judge William Quinn in a criminal case unprecedented in the United States. Dickinson had been found guilty of a charge of homicide in the first degree, a charge that stemmed from a traffic mishap in which an unborn child died as a result of the collision. It was the first known verdict involving criminal action in such a case.



25 Years Ago (1994)



In honor of the 50th anniversary of D-Day, retired United Methodist minister the Rev.. William K. Hogg recalled his experience as a 27-year-old chaplain landing with American troops on the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944. He recalled that the first person he saw was Brig. Gen. Theodore Roosevelt Jr. as he stormed Utah Beach and soon after he truly experienced war when he saw two GIs blown into the sky by a mine. He also told of how he had offered prayers over the transport ship’s address system.



Alliance High’s Danielle Jones repeated as the Division I state high jump champion with a leap of 5 feet, 6 inches at the state meet in Columbus.



Art and Gail Murdoch discussed their teaching assignments in Hefei, China, from August through December of 1993. Art taught chemistry and Gail taught English at the Anhui University.



It was reported that the entrance to St. Joseph Cemetery was blessed and dedicated during the annual Memorial Day outdoor Mass at the site, concelebrated by the Rev. Donald L. Feicht, pastor of St. Joseph Church in Alliance, and the Rev. John W. Schmidt, pastor of St. Ann Church in Sebring.