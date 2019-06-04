Guernsey County’s only Medal of Honor recipient was honored posthumously Monday afternoon during a rededication ceremony of a road previously named in his honor.



U.S. Army soldier Herbert F. Christian, a World War II veteran, received the military’s highest decoration, the Medal of Honor, for his actions while serving in the war. Christian sacrificed himself by drawing German gun fire during the advance on Rome in order to allow his patrol to escape.



A Byesville native, Christian served 1942-44 as a private in the 15th infantry regiment, 3rd infantry division.



Members of the Guernsey County Veterans Council, the Guernsey County Honor Guard, county commissioners and other veterans and members of the public gathered at the corner of Christian Hill and High Hill roads to pay tribute to Christian.



Guernsey County Veterans Service Commission Commissioner Michael St. Clair led the ceremony which included the unveiling of a new sign to honor the war hero.



The project of having a sign erected to honor Christian began about a year ago by area residents Brenda Hoylman and her father, Robert Porter, a Vietnam veteran. Robert thought it was something that was necessary to honor the county’s only Medal of Honor recipient. Porter began researching the history of Christian and then took it to Guernsey County commissioners who whole heartily agreed the signage and ceremony was in order.



Porter said, "It’s proper to recognize and honor someone who gave it all for others. We let too many of those go by."



The blue sign honoring Christian will let future generations know of the sacrifice made by one exceptionally brave military veteran from Guernsey County.





