NEW FRANKLIN After debating the issue on how to resurface some of the roads in the city, New Franklin City Council approved to move forward with a bid through the Summit County Engineer’s Office for chip and seal.

During the May 15 council meeting, council approved for $252,663 in chip and seal to be done on roads. The city explored looking into paving and not doing chip and seal this year, but decided to continue and then research better options for the roads for upcoming years.

The city also received an estimate to fog seal the roads chip and sealed this year, but decided not to move forward with that. New Franklin Service Director Bryan Kepler said the approximately $80,000 for fog seal needs to spent somewhere else.

Adamson said he is not giving up on paving as it is something he would like to see the city do in the future.

Councilman Jim Cotts said he wondered if there was anything in place in case the city had concerns about the quality of the chip and seal. The same company which did the chip and seal last year for the county is expected to do it again this year, which the city believes did a better job than the company which did it the year prior.

In other business May 15, City Council:

- Approved a transfer of funds from the General Fund to the Police District Fund and Dispatch Fund.

- Approved a then and now purchase order for an outstanding invoice from Red Diamond Uniform in the amount of $3,498. This purchase order is for bulletproof vests for the Police Department.

- Approved to establish a daily limit of $50 for the actual cost of meals and tips for all overnight trips for employees attending seminars or conferences outside the city.

- Approved it being necessary to levy a tax in excess of the 10-mill limitation to replace an existing 5.75-mill fire/EMS levy. The city is exploring to replace a fire/EMS levy first passed in 2009 and renewed in 2014. Adamson said this is the first of a two-step process and more information about the levy will be provided at the next council meeting.

- Approved to strongly urge the Ohio Governor and members of the Ohio General Assembly to restore local government funds to municipalities. The city had about $250,000 cut from its budget and so far only $30,000 of that amount has been restored.

- Approved to adopt the 2019 Summit County Emergency Management Agency’s Multi-Jurisdiction Hazard Mitigation Plan. This is something updated and renewed every five years.

- Approved a resolution amending a prior resolution authorizing the city to apply for an Ohio Department of Natural Resources Ohio Nature Works Grant for the construction of a pavilion at Sisler Field. Adamson said the city got the plans back for the project which is estimated to cost about $160,000 and they needed to update the total amount in the grant. If the city is awarded the grant, it could receive up to $115,000 for the project. Adamson said if they receive the grant, construction could begin this fall. If the city isn’t successful, they plan to apply for the grant again next year.

- Approved a resolution declaring the need for a pavilion at Sisler Field and authorizing the city to advertise for sealed bids.

- Took time on an ordinance amending ordinance 05-65, which is prohibiting excessive engine idling.

- Heard from Adamson that speed signs are expected to be installed on Catalina Drive by June.

- Heard from Adamson also about some work the Manchester High School seniors did at the state park and Tudor House. He thanked them for helping.

- Announced the Dragon Boat will be July 20 and the city is looking to raise $1,000. Checks can be made payable to the Dragon Dream Team.

The next New Franklin Council meeting is set to begin immediately following the committee meetings, which are scheduled for 6 p.m. June 5 at New Franklin City Hall.