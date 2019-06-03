NEW FRANKLIN The details aren’t completely finalized about how Manchester Local Schools will move forward with its building construction projects.

During the May 21 board meeting, the board heard an update from Superintendent James Robinson about the potential for new buildings.

Robinson said the district is looking to partner with the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission for the construction of a new high school. Originally, the district was hopeful the state would partner with it to build a new high school and renovate the existing high school into space for an elementary school. The state has backed out of funding the remodel of the old high school.

With the state not partnering in the remodel of the old high school, the district will have more flexibility in how the space is renovated compared to state standards.

The state is expected to contribute approximately $9 million for the new high school or about 41 percent of the project. The remaining approximately $14 million (59 percent) would be funded locally.

Robinson said this is only the first step as the entire scope of the project hasn’t been finalized. Details of what the bond issue put before voters haven't been determined either until the district figures out the details and what it will cost.

The district is hopeful to come up with a plan which will best benefit the community and be cost effective.

In other business May 21, the board:

- Approved to approve the updated five-year forecast. Manchester Treasurer Jennifer Rucker said not much has changed since the October forecast and overall the forecast is positive for the next five years.

- Approved an agreement between Kids First Transition Opportunity Program and the district for the school year of 2018-19 extended school year.

- Approved an agreement between KRG Education Service and the district for the sole purpose of providing educational services in accordance with placement at the Leap Program for the 2019-20 school year.

- Approved an agreement between Northeast Ohio Network and the district for education technology service for the period of July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2022.

- Approved a lease agreement between the Manchester Christian Church and the district for pre-school.

- Approved the graduating class for 2019, which is approximately 111 students.

- Approved a leave of absence for Stacie Lindeman for the 2019-20 school year.

- Approved the evening of April 16, 2020, as Fine Arts Day for Manchester Schools. There will be no athletic or extracurricular events that evening.

- Announced Manchester High School Teacher Melinda Christy was awarded a $10,000 grant from GAR. She is planning to use the grant to create a panther shop for special needs students where they can sell items and learn about money.

- Heard from Robinson that Manchester High School was recognized in U.S. News & World Report for the school being in the top 15 percent in Ohio and top 20 percent in the United States.

The next Manchester Schools board meeting is at 5 p.m. June 11 at the Administration Building, 6075 Manchester Road.