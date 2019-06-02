MARIETTA — Washington State Community College has announced students who have been named to the president's and dean's lists for the 2019 Spring semester.



Students must carry a minimum of 12 credit hours and attain a 4.0-grade point average to receive President's List honors or a minimum 3.5 - 3.9 GPA for Dean's List recognition. Congratulations to these 193 students for earning these outstanding scholastic achievements.



President’s List — Charley Hill, Quaker City; Caileigh Moore, Caldwell; Deven Powers, Caldwell; and Cloe Siddle, Caldwell.



Dean’s List — Maria Blaker, Caldwell; Denise DeLong, Salesville; Laura Doak, Senecaville; Patricia Duffey, Caldwell; James Hicks, Caldwell; Ashley Jenkins, Cambridge; Zekiel Liston, Caldwell; Haylee Parks, Caldwell; Hannah Thompson, Caldwell; and Mason Wiley, Caldwell.



For more than 45 years, Washington State Community College has fueled the community’s future through education.



Visit www.wscc.edu or call 740-374-8716 for more information about Washington State Community College.