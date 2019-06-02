SPRINGFIELD TWP. Township Trustees presented three scholarships to Springfield High School seniors during their May 23 meeting.

The recipients were Kathie Oden, Lindsey Roach and Sophia Marcum.

Oden will be attending the University of Akron to pursue a career in education. She is an Honors Renaissance participant, a member of National Honor Society, student council and Haromano. Out of school she has been on many missions’ trips and enjoys teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. Her teachers used the words role model and great student to describer her.

Roach will major in Architecture at Bowling Green State University. She has been influenced by her grandparents to go after her dreams. She has received many awards including Top 25 and art awards. She is a member of senior class council, National Honor Society, track and girls soccer. Her teachers say she is deserving of the scholarship as she has excellent problem-solving skills.

Marcum will be attending the University of Akron majoring in financial management. She has been a member of National Honor Society, Haromano, student council, class council and is in the top 25 of her class with a 4.31 GPA. She participates in varsity soccer, ski club, indoor track and competitive dance. Her teachers describe her as a natural leader, dependable and hard working.

In other business, trustees:

- Amended a previous motion to authorize and direct the administrator to enter into an agreement with quality IP for e-mail migration and hosting services to the township e-mail system in an amount not to exceed a one-time fee of $3,300 for migration from the old system to the new and a $337.50 per month hosting fee.

- Approved a resolution authorizing the administrator to make an application and enter into an agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation State Infrastructure Bank for a streetscape project.

- Approved to renew the annual PoliceOne Academy subscription in the amount of $1,936; to repair the transmission in unit 910 in the amount of $2,095; and approved the purchase of a copier from Copeco in the amount of $3,600 and monthly service contract of $25 for the Police Department.

- Approved a payment to R and K Electric in the amount of $5,500 to replace four parking lot lights with LED style, repair the lights on the clock tower and make repairs to canopy lights around the building for the Road Department.

- Voted to withhold the abatement of 407 Celia and review it. Trustee Dean Young said substantial work has been done with the trash and debris. There are still unlicensed inoperable vehicles in the yard. It will be looked at again and then discussed at the June 13 meeting.

- The property at 327 Howard Avenue was approved for abatement. Neighbors in the area of Howard Avenue were in attendance. Their statements included issues such as high grass, on going drug activity, cars driving up and down the street knocking on doors looking for that house, cars pulling in and out of the driveway leaving headlights on at all hours of the night, running quickly in and out of the house and more. They said they have witnessed people smoking meth pipes. The neighbors said it is not safe for children to be on the streets.

Young said they have two issues with the property. One is the trash and debris and the other the drug situation. He advised the neighbors to come in and talk to the police department. The zoning department has been out to the property on several occasions and there has been no response from the owners of the property.

- Neighbors in the Beryl Road and Martin Crest Drive spoke about an issue of an individual parking a large tow truck and trailer on the street. They said at times it is parked there three to four days and has sat there for as long as two weeks. It impedes traffic and makes getting mail difficult at their community mailbox. A picture was shown to the board.

Young said there has been discussions about these types of issues. The township has no authority to regulate parking unless they become a home ruled township. Young said they should be a home ruled township, “I get tired of hearing about things that we need more authority to regulate.”

- Other neighbor related comments were blowing of grass in the street, which is a danger to motorcycles, kids on bikes and pedestrians and dogs barking at 5 a.m.

The next meeting will be held at 6 p.m., June 13 at Town Hall, 2459 Canfield Road.