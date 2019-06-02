GREEN During the final Board of Education meeting while school was is in session, Portage Lakes Career Center Associate Principal Veronica Baca Bernel presented the inaugural class of PLCC’s Early College High School.

Many students were at the meeting dressed in their caps and gowns with a purpose to thank the board members for their support of and vision for the program. Twenty-one students earned their associate degree from The University of Akron during this first year of graduates of the program. Board members congratulated the students and staff that made the Early College High School a success.

Director of Career Technical Education Lisa Tripney reported the Adult Education Practical Nursing program will be graduating 21 students on June 4. The HVAC program is graduating 14, Cosmetology is graduating six and Esthetics will graduate five. Enrollment is open for all those programs and more, including spa technician, welding and automotive.

In other business, the board:

- Approved Anna Massey as a substitute teacher and Tyler Easter as a substitute custodian. Also approved were stipends for the LPDC committee.

- Approved a field trip for the SkillsUSA National Conference/Competition in Louisville, Ky., from June 24-28.

Career Center students of the month were announced:

Olivia Baldinger, Cosmetology – Green

Drina Hobson, Programming & Software Development – Coventry

Nathan McKenney, Fire Academy – Manchester

Amela Vang, Culinary Arts – Springfield

Placement Student of the Month is Casey Simon, Engineering Technology – Coventry

Placement: Hunters Manufacturing

The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held at 6 p.m., June 20 at the school.