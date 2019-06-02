Dear Editor,

We have lived in our home for 19 years in the Portage Lakes area made up of Coventry, New Franklin, Green and Springfield. We moved into our neighborhood filled with families that live there full time, part time or rent their home. We moved into our homes with the expectation that we would be sharing our community with residents, not vacationers.

Lately, the hot topic of "short term rentals" aka, VRBO and AirBNB, is sweeping the nation and has made a presence within our local communities. Never in our wildest dreams did we anticipate our home being situated amongst this commercial activity.

The state of Massachusetts is in the process of being the first state to curb and regulate their short term rentals. Major US cities have created Code Compliance Officers to enforce a cease and desist of short term rental activity. Locally, Copley, Fairlawn, Bath and the City of Akron have all said "No" to this commercial activity in their residential areas. Bath experienced a drive by shooting at one of their short term rentals. Most activity within these hospitality venues are manageable but “even one such incident is one too many,” stated by an AirBNB representative published in The Akron Beacon Journal on July 11. 2017.

Over the past few years, Coventry Township has been made aware of this activity. Facts, personal experiences and a signed petition have been brought to community leaders asking for support to prohibit this activity. Not only have we gotten no support as residents, they have also chosen not to uphold our zoning definitions in existence.

While considering this activity, none of these definitions have been mentioned by our trustees or our Zoning Board. Is it possible that our leaders are serving a minority and not the welfare of the majority?

If residents have any concerns on how this activity will affect their community and your home, it would be beneficial that they make it known to their community leaders, soon!

Lisa Fouser,

Coventry Township