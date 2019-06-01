The 44th annual Antique and Classic Boat Show, sponsored jointly by the North Coast Ohio Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society (ACBSNCOC) and the Portage Lakes Historical Society (PLHS), will be held on Saturday, June 22, at the docks of the Harbor Front Grille and Picks on PLX restaurants.

As usual, it will be open to the public and admission is free. The boats will be docked at the lakefront side of Portage Lakes Drive in Coventry Township. These antique and classic vessels will be on display from 9 am to 3 p.m. More than 50 beautiful antique wooden and vintage fiberglass boats are scheduled to be on display for public viewing. As of this writing 55 had registered to participate.

According to the group's media specialist, Walt Stashkiw, the show's special theme this year is the “Celebration of the Outboard.”

For many years, Portage Lakes was the home of several marinas. They not only sold wood boats but fiberglass beauties and outboard motors of all kinds. There will be many wood and fiberglass models from all eras from the 40s to the 90s, and on display will be some of the most beautifully restored outboard motors from the special guest at this year’s show, the Antique Outboard Motor Club (AOMC). Devoted to those with a passion for antique outboards, they are a classy, world-wide, non-profit organization. There will be boats and motors to view for all ages including award winning boats from all over Ohio, New York and Pennsylvania.

According to Stashkiw, in the last few years, there has been growing interest in the original fiberglass boats which became popular in the late 1960s as wood boat production was phased out due to shortages of mahogany wood, production costs and a desire for easier to maintain boats. Those earlier model fiberglass boats had unique designs influenced by the finned automobiles of the late 50s and 60s. You will see some of those boats at the show sporting restored outboard motors.

Entries in various categories will be acknowledged with awards. Those categories are Non-powered category (canoe, row boat, etc.), Classic Outboards, Late Classic Outboards, Contemporary Classics, Antique Runabouts, Classic Runabouts, Utilities Under 20 feet, Utilities 20 feet and Over, Late Classic Runabouts, FiberGlassics (fiberglass boats), Race Boats, Best Amateur Restoration, Best Century, Best Lyman, Best Chris Craft, People's Choice Awards, the Antique and Society's “Most Original Boat Award,” and the coveted Ned Mohrman Memorial Trophy for the best boat and its owners from the Portage Lakes area.

Managed by the Portage Lakes Historical Society, the boat winning the People's Choice Award is voted on by the public and presented to the boat owner the viewers select. There will also be “youth judging” by a group of area youngsters with a special award presented by their group.

The ACBS, is an international organization devoted to the preservation and recognition of all types of personal watercraft with 54 chapters throughout North America and Europe. The North Coast Ohio Chapter of ACBS with over 130 members is very active in restoring, showing, and using their unique boats. Many of these members will have their boats on display at this show.

Interested in purchasing a classic boat of your own? There will also be a “Field of Dreams” sale lot with boats on display that are for sale, so bring your checkbook.

If you wish to register your antique or classic boat for display, email John Vorhies at: vorhiesjr@yahoo.com. If you wish to become a sponsor, email David “Bud” Long at: David_Bud_Long@msn.com. The show chairman is Gil Maringer. Gil can be reached by email at: gbmaringer@juno.com.

Don’t miss this celebration of summertime with beautiful boats on the Portage Lakes. For further boat and show and registration information contact the show's chairman, Gil Maringer.

Comments may be emailed to:Frankweaverjr@aol.com