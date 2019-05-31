Basics of fishing

From 10 a.m. to noon May 31, kids 15 and younger will learn the basics of fishing, then drop a line in Little Turtle Pond. A few rods and reels will be available for use. Bait is provided. Adults must supervise their children but are not permitted to fish. The event takes place at Firestone Metro Park / Little Turtle Pond, 2400 Harrington Road. For information, call 330-865-8065.

Family Fun Day

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 1 Kick-off summer at Family Fun Day at Pegasus Farm, a premier therapeutic equestrian center located in Hartville. The community is invited for a day of family-friendly fun on the Farm: pony rides, petting zoo, Corvette Club, youth archery by Hunter's Outlet, demonstrations of equestrian skill, inflatables and more are all part of the day’s activities. In addition, a special opening ceremony will honor our local young people who have made the decision to serve their country through military service. This ceremony begins at 11:30 am. Pegasus Farm is at the corner of routes 619 and 44 east of Hartville. Admission is $25 per car or minivan.

Book sale

The Friends of the Springfield Lakemore Library is holding a book sale from noon to 4 p.m. June 1. During that time the library will also be kicking off its Summer Reading program. The library is in the Lakemore Plaza, 1500 Canton Road, suite 360.

NEO Jazz Orchestra

The City of Green kicks off its free First Sunday Summer Concert Series June 2 at Central Park with The NEO Jazz Orchestra. The concerts first Sunday’s in June, July and August. The concerts are at 4 p.m. and are held at the park, 1755 Town Park Blvd. Admission is free. Families are encouraged to bring a blanket and lawn chair and to enjoy the various menu items from food trucks. Seating is also available in the amphitheater. Kids activities provided by Harmony Springs Christian Church and KinderCare Learning Center.