COVENTRY TWP A popular spot in Coventry Township has been expanded and is now open for dinner.

Honeymoon Grille recently completed the construction of a new building behind where its existing building once stood. Steve and Mandi Rector purchased the old building in 2013 and opened it as Honeymoon Grille. Recently, the old building was demolished to make way for additional parking for the new building.

The last day Honeymoon Grille operated in the old building was Mother’s Day and Rector said there was more than an hour wait, but added that there wasn't one complaint. Demolition began the day after Mother’s Day and Rector said she was sad to see such a monumental building be torn down. The demolition drew a crowd of people taking photos and video as the building came crashing down.

"I felt it went down with a lot of people around it who loved it," Rector said.

Construction of the new building began in November and Rector said the construction crews worked so hard and the project went as expected timewise.

The new restaurant offers expanded seating, patio seating, a drive-thru window to pick up orders and expanded parking.

Rector said they recently launched a new website, which allows for online orders to be placed. A dinner menu has also been added, which includes steak, chicken and salmon. Customers can now also order beer and wine and the original breakfast and lunch menu can be ordered from all day.

Rector said they will add items to the dinner menu down the road, saying they wanted to start small and to build on that.

There is also a private party room inside the restaurant, which can seat approximately 40 people. When there isn’t a party, this area will be used as overflow seating.

Rector said the first-day opening was crazy as the restaurant filled up fast and they were working off a waiting list.

"We were really happy to see people coming out," Rector said. "We are thankful to the community for the overwhelming response."

Honeymoon Grille is looking to double its staff and Rector said they are hiring. She said they like to staff the restaurant heavy to keep customer service high, adding that the current staff has been amazing and so helpful with the transition.

Next to the Honeymoon Grille is some additional space and the thought originally was to rent that space out to another tenant. Rector said they are still figuring out what will become of that space, which is now being used as storage. She said there is a possibility they may have a use for it in the future.