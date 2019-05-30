Family Fun Day at Pegasus Farm

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 1 Kick-off summer at Family Fun Day at Pegasus Farm, a premier therapeutic equestrian center located in Hartville. The community is invited for a day of family-friendly fun on the Farm: pony rides, petting zoo, Corvette Club, youth archery by Hunter's Outlet, demonstrations of equestrian skill, inflatables and more are all part of the day’s activities. In addition, a special opening ceremony will honor our local young people who have made the decision to serve their country through military service. This ceremony begins at 11:30 am. Pegasus Farm is at the corner of routes 619 and 44 east of Hartville. Admission is $25 per car or minivan.

Charity’s Market

From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., June 2 check out Charity's Market at Spring Hill Historic Home, 1401 Spring Hill Lane NE, Massillon. Explore the wares of local artists and makers. Local artists and makers have been invited to Spring Hill Historic Home’s property to sell their goods. We will also have local wineries, breweries, and coffee shops providing tastings. Please contact us at info@springhillhistorichome.org for more information.

State championships come to area

The OHSAA State softball championships will take place May 31, June 1 and 2 at Firestone Stadium in Akron. There will be 64 teams competing this year at Firestone Stadium at 1575 Firestone Pkwy. For complete details, visit https://ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Softball/Softball-2019/2019-OHSAA-Softball-State-Tournament-Coverage.