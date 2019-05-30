FYI

- Youth summer theatrical classes will be held from June 10 to 28 Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Theatre 8:15, 4740 Massillon Road. The classes are for ages 8 to 18 and class size is limited. Students will learn how to work from a script, blocking, how to create a character, vocalization, theatre games and more. The cost is $150. Students will perform a play June 28 at 8:15 p.m. Ticket prices are $5. For online registration, visit www.theatre815.com or email:info@theatre815.com. For more information, call 330-896-0339.

- The International Soap Box Derby (ISBD) will be hosting its Soap Box Derby STEM Summer Camp at Derby Downs, 1000 George Washington Blvd., with two week-long sessions of June 3-7 and June 10-14, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Boys and girls ages 8 through 13 will be able to join in on the fun. Youth will design, build, and race derby cars down the track every day. Family and friends are invited to attend and cheer for their racers during the competition and awards presentations as well as tour the Soap Box Derby’s Hall of Fame Museum on the last day of each session. For more information visit www.soapboxderby.org/.

May 31

From 9 to 11 p.m., join a Metro Parks naturalist and Lara Roketenetz from The University of Akron Field Station for a look for and listen to bobolinks and meadowlarks. Other birds will be a bonus. Bring binoculars and a spotting scope. Some binoculars will be provided. Meet at the Field Station, past the main parking lot off Ira Road and down the lane to the second house at Bath Nature Preserve, 4240 Ira Road. For information, call 330-865-8065.

June 1

- The Lakemore Community Yard Sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 1 and June 2. Visit the village streets and find some bargains and treasures.

June 5

- Ever wonder what's hiding in the soil under logs in the forest? Come out from 3 to 4:40 p.m. and find out with Metro Parks and hike along the trail and step off-trail to investigate. The program is for all ages and is held at Goodyear Heights Metro Park/Pioneer Area, 550 Frazier Ave. For information, call 330-865-8065.

- From 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., children ages 3 to 6 and their families can explore nature at a picnic. Pack a picnic or bring hot dogs to roast over the campfire. Bring a T-shirt to tie-dye. The Metro Parks will provide condiments, lemonade, marshmallows and dye. For information, call 330-865-8065. The program is being held at Firestone Metro Park/Tuscarawas Meadows Area, 2620 Harrington Road.

June 6

- From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., children ages 3 to 6 and their families can explore nature at a picnic. Pack a picnic or bring hot dogs to roast over the campfire. Bring a t-shirt to tie-dye. Metro Parks will provide condiments, lemonade, marshmallows and dye. For information, call 330-865-8065. The program will be held at Goodyear Heights Metro Park/Goodyear Lodge, 2077 Newton Street.

- From 1 to 2:30 p.m., join a naturalist to explore the top of the food chain: apex predators. While hiking the naturalist will discuss Ohio's top predators, past, present and future. For information, call 330-865-8065. Springfield Bog Metro Park, 1400 Portage Line Road.