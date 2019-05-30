WOOSTER Willliam Gore, a graduate of Green High School and a senior political science and history double major at The College of Wooster, received the Damon D. and Mary T. Hickey Endowed Library Prize, awarded to senior who has done outstanding work as a library employee, at Wooster’s 49th annual Dr. David W. Dewald Recognition Banquet.



The College of Wooster is America’s premier college for mentored undergraduate research. By working one-on-one with a faculty adviser to conceive, organize, and complete an original research project, written work, performance or art exhibit, every Wooster student develops independent judgment, analytical ability, creativity, project-management and time-management skills, and strong written and oral communication skills. Founded in 1866, the college enrolls approximately 2,000 students.