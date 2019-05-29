East Canton Branch



330-488-1501



eastcanton@starklibrary.org



Summer Reading Kickoff, Tuesday, June 4, 1-2 p.m. Sign up for Summer Reading and explore a "Universe of Stories" with face painter Marjorie Funk.



Sandy Valley Branch



330-866-3366



sandyvalley@starklibrary.org



Knitting Club, June 3, 6-8 p.m. Join fellow knitters and crocheters to work on current projects at all skill levels while sharing tips and tricks.



It’s Your Move, Tuesday, June 4, 1-4 p.m. Enjoy a fun afternoon of games. The library will provide board games and cards.



Summer Reading Kickoff, Wednesday, June 5, 1-4 p.m. Sign up for Summer Reading and celebrate with crafts and activities, including StarLab, a mobile planetarium.



Writing An Effective Resume, Wednesday, June 5, 1-2:30 p.m. This workshop will get you started creating an attention getting resume, learn the importance of a resume, what goes in and what stays out and discover types of resumes and which is right for you.