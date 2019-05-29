GREEN The first Craft Beer Festival hosted by the North Canton Area Chamber of Commerce sold out a couple of weeks before the event. The inaugural event drew more than 500 people on May 18 who came to taste craft beer from 16 different brewers.

Eight of the brewers were from Stark County. Each of the eight invited one brewer from another area including Akron, Cleveland, Millersburg and Youngstown, among others. The event was held at The MAPS Air Museum. It was a way to showcase local brewers.

In addition to the craft beer tasting, there were food trucks, live music by Green native Ryan Humbert and the band The Shootouts, vintage and antique airplanes and “snacklaces.”

Christina Weyrick and TJ Murphy were part of the event organizing committee.

“The VIP guests tonight get to make necklaces out of the snacks the North Canton Chamber has provided, we saw the idea at another event and thought it would be a great idea for this evening," Weyrick said.

There were 100 VIP tickets sold to the event. The VIP ticket holders were able to come in an hour early to visit the brewers.

Local brewers included Canton Brewing Company, Lockport Brewery, Maize Valley Winery & Craft Brewery, Muskellunge Brewing Company, Paradigm Shift Brewing, Royal Docks Brewing Company, Sandy Springs Brewing Company and Shale Brewing Company.

Millersburg Brewing Company assistant brewer Dereck Keck was with one of the breweries from outside of Stark County. It was offering several samples including the Outta Town Lemon Tart brew. Keck said it was a kettle sour made with lemon juice and they worked on it with Paradigm Shift. They were also offering a canned beer called Tangilious.

“Tangilious is a great lawn mowing and summer beer, it’s available in Columbus, Canton, Cleveland and Cincinnati right now,” Keck said.

The brewery was also offering Dank Democracy which was just released for the brewery’s sixth anniversary and Opossum Run which is a pale ale.

Head brewer from Royal Docks in Jackson Township Eric Smith said it was offering a specially made craft beer for the beer festival called CAKtus DIPA. He said it had a hazy appearance.

“We made the beer at our Jackson Township location and canned the CAKtus with a special label with the logo from tonight’s event,” Smith said.

They also served samples of LoviBand Golden Ale which was made with coffee and vanilla beans and a HOPTO POD IPM beer.

“I’m enjoying the event and for the organizers to sell out the tickets for the first event, especially when there are other beer festivals happening around the state, was not easy," Smith said.

The guests were encouraged to vote for their favorite brewer for the People’s Choice award. The winning brewer received a piece of an airplane wing.

Akron-Canton Airport was the presentation sponsor for the event. Other sponsors included Kong Ice, Site 14, M&N Beans Coffee Co. and Prime Business Solutions. Event committee included TJ Murphy, Lisa Dalpiaz, Jamie McCleaster, Joe Rozsa, Mike Sturdivant and Christina Weyrick.

“This is the first of many Craft Beer Festivals, we already have next year’s scheduled for May 16," said North Canton Chamber President Doug Lane.