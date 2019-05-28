JACKSON TWP. The 10th annual Senior Health & Fitness Day was held on May 15 at the Paul & Carol David YMCA in Jackson Township. It’s a day where seniors can come into the YMCA to meet and talk with local vendors, play some games, have lunch, socialize and win door prizes.

Sue McFarland coordinates the event every year and she said there were more vendors this year than in past years.

“We have 49 vendors today, since it’s the 10th year, I wanted it to be the biggest and best,” McFarland said.

She said the event is a great way for seniors to meet the different vendors and learn about different services. Some of this year’s vendors included Mercy Medical, SummaCare, United Healthcare, Stark Parks and Serenity Hospice.

The major sponsor this year was AultCare’s Prime Time Health Plan with other sponsors including Chapel Hill Community, Glenwood Care & Rehab, Laurels of Canton/Massillon, Law Office of John d. Clark, Merrill Lynch, OsteoStrong and SarahCare Daytime Senior Care.

Each vendor had an activity and donated items for the door prizes. There were several health assessments including blood pressure checks and eye, ear and grip strength tests. Steve Dallas once again provided live music throughout the day.

“It’s just a great way for seniors to get out and learn about local resources, have lunch and socialize,” McFarland said.