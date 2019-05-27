Alliance Police



James Nicholls, 38, of 350 Robin St, Applecreek, was arrested at 10:06 p.m. May 6 in the first block of West Ely Street on a charge of possession of drugs methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.



Lindsay Morrow, 24, of 166 13th St., Cuyahoga Falls, was arrested at 12:44 p.m. May 1 in the 600 block of Dan St., Akron, on a charge of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.



Michael Smith, 43, of 164 W. Washington St, was arrested at 1:30 a.m. May 7 in the 100 block of West Washington Street on charges of possession of drugs methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony and driving on suspended license, unclassified.



Malik Burruss, 21, of 444 E. Oxford St., was arrested at 11:25 p.m. May 8 when he turned himself into police headquarters and be interviewed. Burrus was charged with robbery, a second-degree felony and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.



Warrants



Stacy Morgan, 40, of 802 S. Linden Ave., was taken into custody at 2:45 p.m. May 8 in the 800 block of South Rockhill Avenue on a warrant issued from Stark County Court of Common pleas on a charge of possession of cocaine.



Brian Tinker, 36, of 1064 N. Rockhill Ave., was taken into custody at 4:30 p.m. May 9 in the 500 block of Garfield Avenue on a warrant issued from Morgantown, West Virginia on a charge of grand larceny/theft of a motor vehicle. They did want to extradite him and he was transported to the Alliance City Jail. Once at the jail, Tinker admitted to having a syringe hidden in the waistband of his jeans. He was charged with possession of drug abuse instruments, a first-degree misdemeanor due to prior drug comviction.