My older daughter explained I shouldn't feel bad, I just don't know because I'm old. See, once you reach a certain age, you are unable to distinguish cool from khaki.

My daughters rolled their eyes. When it comes to knowing the names of any YouTube star, I am not good.

My older daughter explained I shouldn't feel bad, I just don't know because I'm old. See, once you reach a certain age, you are unable to distinguish cool from khaki.

"I'm old?" I said. Motionless, they looked at me.

I realized when two people whose total age is 11 decide you're old, there isn't much to say to convince them otherwise.

"It's OK, though," my olderdaughter said. "That's why you have kids, so they can tell you what stuff is the cool stuff."

"I thought we had kids to mow the lawn and take the trash out?" I replied.

My humor was lost on them. But they promised they had me covered.

"Well, this is great," I replied. "Think of all the time I'll save."

I had a genuine sense of relief, this great feeling that it finally was OK not to be cool. You spend so much of your life trying to fit in that when you don't have to, life looks different. I can remember listening to Vanilla Ice's song "Ice, Ice, Baby" over and over just so if it came up at elementary school, I would know the words. And when the moment came, I was too shy to sing along.

Any time I have ever tried to be cool, I have failed. It's the tripping-up-stairs aspect of my personality. Since I never was too good at it, I kind of stopped trying. So, it's nice to know that I'm old enough for it not to be a thing anymore.

I can remember rolling my eyes at my parents in the same fashion as my daughters did to me. Now I get it. The things you care about change as you get older. And more important things take its place in your memory, like email passwords and library card pin numbers.

So, my little daughters gave me a rundown on what is cool. Disney princesses are cool. Taco cats are all the rage. Taco cats, of course, are cartoon cats in a taco shell.

Slime is a classic, my older daughter tells me. Of course, kids these days don't go for the store-bought slime. No, they prefer to make their own. That's why you see so many more colors of glue these days; it's a key ingredient.

When it comes to the hottest trend of the summer, my girls told me it's narwhals and llamas. Yep, narwhals and llamas. Llamas, they said, because they are equal parts cute, fuzzy and funny looking. Narwhals are great, because they are like a unicorn — if the unicorn actually was real ... and shaped like wadded pieces of gum.

I kind of feel like each generation naturally wants to champion something of its own. It wants to make something cool. By now, a lot of animals have been cool. There isn't much left other than a llama and a narwhal. Maybe a worm?

"Well, that's cool," I said.

"Yes, yes it is," my older daughter replied.

Reach Dave at 330-840-8490 or david.manley@cantonrep.com

On Twitter: @DaveManley