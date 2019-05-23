FYI

Youth summer theatrical classes will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday from June 10-28 at Theatre 8:15, 4740 Massillon Road, Green. The classes are for ages 8 to 18 and class size is limited. Students will learn how to work from a script, blocking, how to create a character, vocalization, theatre games and more. The cost is $150. Students will perform a play at 8:15 p.m. June 28. Ticket prices are $5. For online registration visit www.theatre815.com or email:info@theatre815.com. For more information call 330-896-0339.

- The International Soap Box Derby (ISBD) will be hosting its Soap Box Derby STEM Summer Camp at Derby Downs, 1000 George Washington Blvd., with two week-long sessions of June 3-7 and June 10-14, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Boys and girls ages 8 through 13 will be able to join in on the fun. The Derby is a strong proponent of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education. Campers will experience the thrills of the Soap Box Derby while also building meaningful friendships with other participants. Youth will design, build, and race derby cars down the track every day. Family and friends are invited to attend and cheer for their racers during the competition and awards presentations as well as tour the Soap Box Derby’s Hall of Fame Museum on the last day of each session. For more information visit www.soapboxderby.org/.

May 24

- Springfield Coffee Chat "Gardening for Seniors" will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Springfield Community Center, 2491 Canfield Road. Master Gardener Karen Thomas will provide tips and suggestions for continuing your love of gardening, no matter what your age. Event is free. No registration required.

May 25

- The youth fishing area in Portage Lakes will be open to anglers 15 and under beginning Memorial Day weekend and continuing every weekend through Labor Day. The Division of Wildlife youth fishing area is located at 912 Portage Lakes Drive. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday, as well as Memorial Day and Labor Day. The youth ponds will not be open July 4. Organizations interested in visiting with a group may schedule visits during the open fishing hours by calling the District office in Akron at 330-245-3020. All young anglers must be accompanied by a parent or guardian while in the youth area, but adults are not required to have a fishing license. Adults are not allowed to fish in the youth area but they may assist their young anglers. Picnic tables and restroom facilities are available. Equipment, bait, and Division of Wildlife staff member assistance are provided at no charge.

- Metro Parks Geology of the Gorge will be held from 10 a.m. to noon. Walk the Glens Trail to learn how the gorge was formed, including the different types of rock layers found there. For information, call 330-865-8065.The park is located at Gorge Metro Park / Main Entrance, 1160 Front Street.

- From 2 to 4 p.m., hike portions of Chuckery Trail with Metro Parks in search of Miami mist and large-flowered bellwort wildflowers. Other wildflowers will be a bonus. Parts of this hike are hilly and strenuous. Meet at the second lot closest to the river. For information, call 330-865-8065.the hike takes place at Cascade Valley Metro Park/Chuckery Area, 837 Cuyahoga St.

- From 7:30 to 9 p.m., kick off the holiday weekend with a hike on Cherry Lane Trail with Metro Parks to discover nature. Afterward, gather around a campfire to roast marshmallows (while supplies last). For information, call 330-865-8065. The hike takes place at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm/Campfire Area, 1828 Smith Road.

May 26

- Celebrate World Turtle Day with Metro Parks from noon to 3 p.m. The turtle open house is being held at F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm/Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road. Meet the turtle species found in the parks, play games, make a craft and learn why turtles need our help. For information, call 330-865-8065.

- Take an afternoon stroll with Metro Parks from 2 to 4 p.m. at Deep Lock Quarry Metro Park, 5779 Riverview Road. A naturalist will lead a hike to learn about the natural and cultural history along the trail. For information, call 330-865-8065. MAY 29 Metro Park Weekday Walkers will enjoy a leisurely stroll along the trail with frequent stops to discover nature along the way at Hampton Hills Metro Park/Main Entrance, 2925 Akron-Peninsula Road. For information, call 330-865-8065.

May 31

- From 9 to 11 p.m., join a Metro Parks naturalist and Lara Roketenetz from The University of Akron Field Station for a look for and listen to bobolinks and meadowlarks. Other birds will be a bonus. Bring binoculars and a spotting scope. Some binoculars will be provided. Meet at the Field Station, past the main parking lot off Ira Road and down the lane to the second house at Bath Nature Preserve, 4240 Ira Road. For information, call 330-865-8065.

- From 10 a.m. to noon, kids 15 and younger will learn the basics of fishing, then drop a line in Little Turtle Pond. A few rods and reels will be available for use. Bait is provided. Adults must supervise their children but are not permitted to fish. The event takes place at Firestone Metro Park/Little Turtle Pond, 2400 Harrington Road. For information, call 330-865-8065.