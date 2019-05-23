LAKE TWP. During the regular meeting on May 13, the Lake Township Board of Trustees approved purchasing the two parcels of land that were part of the 2 mills parks and recreation property tax levy that was placed on the May 7 ballot.

While the proposed park levy failed to pass, trustees agreed to purchase the two parcels of land that were intended to be used for the park. One parcel is 18.3 acres and the second is 1.9 acres. The purchase price for both is $52,000 less a nonrefundable deposit of $2,000 for a final price of $50,000.

Both parcels are adjacent to the Lake Township Road Department, with one parcel facing Midway Street and the other off Market Avenue North. Trustees said the land will make a nice buffer between the Road Department area and the surrounding neighborhoods. Plus, they said the purchase amount for the land was a good price.

“Land in that area goes for $10,000 an acre so the price we are getting this acreage at is 74 percent below the market price," Trustee Steve Miller said.

The land is being purchased from Farm Credit Mid-America. When asked by two residents during the public speaks portion of the meeting if the trustees would put the levy back on a future ballot, the trustees said they had not discussed it yet. Miller did say he would prefer not to put it back on the ballot as it was on May 7 but that he had not discussed that with the other trustees.

OTHER ACTIONS:

- Authorized paying bills as of May 13 in the amount of $210,777.

- Approved moving the regular May 27 meeting to May 28 due to the Memorial Day holiday.

- Authorized jointly purchasing 50 manhole adjusting rings with Stark County Commissioners for $138.32 per ring split 50 percent with the county making the township’s portion $3,458.

- Accepted the resignation of Joshua Pirogowicz, a part-time Uniontown Police officer effective April 18, 2019.

- Accepted an increased amount of $3,361 from a Stark-Tuscarawas-Wayne Recycling District block grant. When added to the previous amount awarded for the year of $67,424, the total amount the township will receive from the block grant to run the township’s yard waste site is $70,785.

- Approved hiring Thomas Fry as a road department auxiliary employee at $12 an hour contingent upon Fry successfully completing a drug test.

- Renewed the park maintenance agreement with the Lake Local School district for two years effective June 17, 2019 to June 16, 2021.

- Authorized the purchase of printer systems for the Uniontown Police Department cruisers at a cost of $665 from Hall Public Safety Upfitters.

UP NEXT: Meets 6:30 p.m. May 28 at Township Hall