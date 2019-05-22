Retirement open house set



The Barnesville Hutton Memorial Library Board of Trustees, along with staff, will host a retirement open house in honor of Brenda Brown, who is leaving the library after 28 years of dedicated service and leadership. Brown began her career working in the Belmont County Auditor’s office in 1983. Barnesville Library became her home in 1991 when she became the fiscal officer, where she remained until October 2010 when she took on the director roll. The Board and Staff would like to welcome the community to stop in anytime from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 23 and recognize Brown as she retires.



Dinners available



The Somerton VFD will have BBQ Chicken and Coleman Fish Dinners available on Saturday, May 25 beginning at 4 p.m. until sold out. Eat-in or carry-out. Dinners include chicken or fish, French fries, side dish, bread, dessert and drink. All proceeds benefit the fire department.



Chicken barbecue dinners



Bethesda Fire Department’s annual Memorial Day Chicken BBQ will be on Memorial Day, May 27 at 11 a.m. Dinners are $8 and half chickens are $5. Dinners include: Half chicken, green beans, baked potato, and roll. Pre-order by calling 740-484-4573.



Board meeting set



Belmont College will hold its monthly Board of Trustees meeting Thursday, May 23 in the Boardroom at the Main Campus in St. Clairsville. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.



Chamber of Commerce meetings



The following is a list of 2019 Barnesville Area Chamber of Commerce meetings: June 12 at noon, Sleep Inn & Suites, 41371 Reco Drive, Belmont; July 10 at noon, Hartley Marshall/Barrel House/Rescare, 137 E. Main St.; Aug. 14 at noon, Ohio Hills Health Services (host) at New Life Center, 219 W. Church St.; Sept. 11 at noon, Sulek & Dutton - Pike 40 (host), at Youth Center, 130 W. Church St.; Oct. 9 at noon, Harvey Goodman (host) at New Life Center, 219 W. Church St.; Nov. 13 at noon at Astoria Place, 400 Carrie Ave.; and Dec. 13 at 11:30 a.m. at Emerald Pointe, 100 Michelli St.



Coal meetings set



The Harrison Coal & Reclamation Historical Park meets the first Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. Meetings take place at the Harrison County Visitors Center 143 S. Main St., Cadiz.



Mining equipment show set



The 16th annual Old Construction & Mining Equipment Show will take place Sept. 7-8 on Ohio 519 between US 22 and New Athens. Visit www.Facebook.com/ocmes for information.



Blue Star Banner available



The Blue Star Banner is available to any Barnesville area family of a serviceman or servicewoman serving in any branch of the military, including the National Guard (active or reserve). A banner will be dedicated to the family and then placed in their window for the service member. For information or to have a ceremony, call 740-238-2137.



Coin club meets



The Barnesville Coin Club meets the third Sunday of every month, except December. The meetings are opo the public and are located at 229 E. Main St., Barnesville.