May 24

- The Afternoon Garden Club’s Plant and Treasurer sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sale will include many healthy and homegrown specimen plants and perennials, garden art, and trash to treasure items such as seasonal decorations, household items, and much more. The event will take place at 6943 Lake O’Springs Ave. All proceeds from the sale will go toward the installation of a Gold Star Memorial at the Canton Carden Center. The dedication of the Gold Star Memorial Marker will take place at the Canton Garden Center September 17th at 1 p.m. For more information, call Barb Huff, sale chairwoman, 330-284-1082

May 25

- At 2 p.m., the Massillon Public Library, 208 Lincoln Way E., invites Tweens in Grades 4 through 8 to attend its monthly Tween Time program "Do Nice, Be Kind, Spread Happy!" Your first “Kindness Mission” is to bring a donation of one of the following items for the Stark Parks Conservation Center’s Wild Animal Rescue: tissues, powdered non-chlorine bleach, OxyClean, laundry detergent, gallon sized Ziploc freezer bags, dish sponges, or nitrile gloves. Registration is required and the program is free. For more information or to register, call 330-832-5037 or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

May 28

- The Massillon Dixieland Jazz Band will present a live concert, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Massillon Senior Center, 39 Lincoln Way W. The first part of the evening will feature traditional New Orleans jazz. The second half of the program will be open to musicians, young and old, who want to sit in and jam with the band. On-street parking and two-hour free parking in the parking deck behind the Senior Center building, is available to the public. Handicapped parking is also available on street level beneath the parking deck. Enter the rear of the building. For more information contact Jim Chatterton at jrchatt41@gmail.com or visit www.massillonlibrary.org.

May 30

- Glenmoor Country Club is hosting the Bill Phillips Memorial Golf Classic 22nd annual event. The four-person scramble style tournament will consist of 18-holes and begin with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Golfers will receive a noon lunch, golf carts, refreshments on the course and a social hour with heavy hors d'oeuvres immediately following play. All proceeds benefit the American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women campaign. The cost to play is $750 for a team of four. For sponsorship opportunities or to register call or email Valerie Stutler at 330-396-5815 or valerie.stutler@heart.org.