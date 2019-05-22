COVENTRY TWP. Coventry Trustees are hoping to make some improvements at Ingleside Park.

During the May 9 trustee meeting, trustees approved to apply for the 26th Round ODNR NatureWorks Grant requesting financial assistance for public recreation purposes and if awarded, committing a funding match of 25 percent of the project.

The grant can be up to $117,000 and the township would provide up to $29,250, if awarded.

Township Administrator Anna Bryant said the township is looking into quotes for pavilion repairs, playground equipment and converting the existing basketball court into multi-use tennis/pickleball court.

This is the first step to enhancing all the township parks as township officials are developing a master plan of what improvements to make at each park and what order they should be completed.

Trustee Edward Diebold said the goal is to make the township parks more family oriented.

In other business May 9, trustees:

- Approved requesting the County Fiscal Officer to certify the yield for the replacement of an existing 6.75 mills Fire and EMS Levy to be placed on the Nov. 5 ballot.

- Approved to declare the property at 205 Delora a nuisance and to authorize the zoning inspector to have the trash removed and the costs assessed to the property taxes.

- Announced the spring yard-waste and tire recycling event will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 18 at Cottage Grove Park.

- Heard from Summit County Sheriff Steve Barry who thanked Coventry Fire Department for assisting in the search for a missing 2-year-old in Green in April. Barry said 21 different agencies were on the scene and more than 200 people helping search for the boy who was found in a neighbor’s car.

- Heard from Zoning Inspector Bill Meyerhoff about the text amendment change for short term rental properties, which the Summit County Planning Commission gave approval to. Meyerhoff also said the grass is growing fast and residents can report high grass eight inches or taller to his department.

- Heard from Diebold about anyone who had cracks in their property from the dam project should be hearing from the contractor’s insurance company.

- Heard from Trustee Richard Kutuchief about some University of Akron engineering students who designed a sidewalk plan for Coventry Township. He said the plan could be useful in the future when sidewalk projects come forward.

- Heard from Resident Helen Cardina who raised concerns about the bid the trustees accepted for mowing. She asked why the bid, which was significantly more was accepted over the lowest bid. Diebold said sometimes the lowest bid isn’t always the best. Plus, the township wanted to go with a company who had experience with mowing cemeteries.

- Heard from resident Evelyn Burkhart about concerns over a property on Pear Drive, which she said has been an ongoing problem for years. She said the property was cleaned up some and it has improved but she would still like to see more done with it. Burkhart is afraid her neighborhood is going to be overlooked again this summer by the trustees. She said junk has been put into storage tubs all around the property and that is not ok. She also said the shed door will not close because there is so much stuff in it.

- Heard from resident Denise Moore about parking of cars on her street making it difficult for cars to get through. She suggested no parking signs be put up on Tippecanoe Drive. The township is expected to look into the issue.

The next Coventry Township Trustees Meeting is set for 7 p.m. June 13 at Town Hall.