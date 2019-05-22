CANTON The Casa at Gervasi Vineyard officially opened on May 1. The next day, the Swaldo family held a ribbon cutting and open house so that the community could get an up-close look at the new boutique hotel.

It is the 15th building on the Gervasi property, 55th St. NE in Canton. The Casa (which translates to the word “house” in Italian) is a single-story 18,000 sq. ft. hotel that houses 24 individual suites. The new hotel is located behind the destination’s new distillery, The Still House, on the southwest quadrant of the 55-acre estate adjacent to the south vineyard.

GV Destination General Manager Scott Swaldo said the hotel was built in response to a high demand for more places to stay on the property.

“We opened the Villas eight years ago and they have generated a tremendous interest in staying here and they were continually selling out,” Swaldo said. “We decided we needed more room for guests to stay and more room to host weddings and other gatherings. Having The Casa doubles our availability for overnight stays.”

The structure complements the Tuscan style used in other buildings on the property including off-white stucco with a dark roof, wood accents and wrought iron. Wall niches and Italian tile inlays adorn both the interior and exterior of the guest rooms. Italian tile floors include wood accents; rustic beams and wood ceiling details crown the Tuscan-inspired look. The hotel features a grand entrance lobby, decorated side-lobbies and niches.

Ted Swaldo, proprietor of GV Destinations, said in a published statement, “We are proud to have grown the Gervasi brand and continue to build Gervasi Village from our Italian heritage. The Tuscan-mission style structure of the new boutique hotel wraps around a beautiful European-landscaped courtyard to complement the Italian landscape design of Gervasi Vineyard, but is unique in its own way.”

Each guest suite features a covered veranda with a view and access to a private courtyard and pond. Each suite offers 375 sqare feet of space with amenities such as a king-sized bed, fireplace, two club chairs, a walk-up bar with glassware for both wine and spirits, heated tile floors, a bathroom with walk-in shower and heated towel bars, in-room refrigerator and a Keurig brewing system.

Overnight guests are offered a selection of five Italian-style gourmet continental breakfasts delivered to their rooms each morning. Deluxe in-room spa services are available for overnight guests including manicures, pedicures, facials, individual and couples massages, and in-room yoga with advance request.

“We went from starting out nine years ago as a winery to becoming a destination resort. The Casa puts us over the top with options to offer guests. We had guests on our first day open and we are sold out this coming Saturday, but we have plenty of availability in the coming weeks,” Swaldo said.

During their ribbon cutting speeches, both Scott and Ted Swaldo thanked all of the different teams involved with the project including the construction contractors, the landscapers, the city of Canton and the Gervasi team.

The ribbon was cut by members of the Swaldo family, including Ted and Linda Swaldo, Scott Swaldo and Jeff Hicks and Christi and Sophia Blackerby.

“I’m asked a lot about what’s next for Gervasi. This hotel is a capstone for the property. I don’t think we will be building anymore structures on the property in the future,” Swaldo said.

A few of the Tuscan-inspired architectural & design elements for the Casa:

• Mission style exterior and interior design - Mission Style is rooted in Italian Renaissance tradition with both Spanish and Italian Baroque influences.

• Baroque elements with dramatic use of light, sculptures, and tile.

• Large dual symmetrical towers in center of building.

o Large mission style facade on main lobby entrance and both side lobby entrances.

o Large arched openings and arched windows creating dramatic light.

o High vaulted ceilings in all spaces.

o Symmetrical horseshoe shaped structure with symmetrical European style courtyard.

o Authentic style Italian porcelain with deco details throughout and dramatic deco “rug effect” in main lobby.

o Use of off-white walls both inside and out contrasted with dark rich wood doors, beams, and ceiling details.

A few of the interior Furnishings:

• Eclectic mix of refined classic and rustic elements throughout with a touch of modern flair

• Dramatic handcrafted Baroque Style king-size beds and nightstands in all 24 suites in rustic blue finish.

• Pair of classic style club chairs in each suite in blue velvet.

• Bathrooms with combination of travertine limestone and imported Italian porcelain decos.

• Custom-made walk-up bar cabinets in each suite matching the custom doors and woodwork throughout.

• Wrought iron fireplace screens with travertine limestone curved hearths.

• Lobbies have large scale classis furniture with mix of gold and blue velvets, leather, and large-scale rustic farm-style trestle table.

• Classic black enamel player piano in main lobby with accents of sculptures, columns, and baroque style benches throughout.