SPRINGFIELD TWP. The Springfield Township Police Department introduced a new Volunteer Auxiliary Coordinator and members at its May 9 meeting.

Police Chief Dave Hoover also thanked all the citizens of Springfield Township for passing the police levy that was on the May ballot.

Hoover recognized the new coordinator for the Volunteer Axillary Springfield Police Emery Pitman and members Bob Khromer, Bill Leplo, Larry Kovach and Nancy McHale. Hoover also recognized Kate Thurston, community policing coordinator. Hoover introduced Officer Shawn Brady and Canine Brodie. The K-9 team is back from training and have begun active duty as Springfield’s K-9 Unit. Hoover also spoke about Sgt. Joe Gaffney who has been a member of the Metro Swat Team for 18 years.

In other business, trustees:

- Acted on business for the community with an amendment to a previous motion to pay $4,200 to Superior Drainage for excavation and replacement of 106 feet of eight-inch storm sewer at the Top Flight subdivision.

- Approved the purchase a new police cruiser, a 2019 Dodge Charger from Greve Chrysler Jeep Dodge in the amount of $32,042.

- Accepted the resignation of Larry Allphin from the Board of Zoning Appeals, effective May 1.

- Approved a motion to remove Michelle Moyer as an alternate to the Board of Zoning Appeals and appoint her as a regular member of the Board with her term expiring Dec. 31, 2023.

- Trustee Dean Young announced that finally, the abandoned gas station (Start Fire) is to be scheduled for demolition, possibly in June.

The board went into executive session. The regular meeting resumed and was adjourned.

The next regular meeting of the trustees will be held at 6 p.m., May 23 at the Town Hall, 2459 Canfield Road.